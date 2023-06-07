99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Willmar Stingers, 11-1

St. Cloud ends Willmar’s 4-game winning streak by bashing 12 hits at Bill Taunton Stadium

Baseball roundup
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:35 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers saw their four-game winning streak end resoundingly Tuesday night.

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Stingers 11-1 in a Northwoods League matchup at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The teams were tied for first in the Great Plains West Division heading into Tuesday’s game. St. Cloud is now 7-2 and Willmar is 5-2.

The Rox lashed out 12 hits off seven Stinger pitchers. Jackson Hauge led the way. The right fielder from Ramsey and Minnesota State-Mankato went 4-for-5 with a home run, a walk, three runs and three RBIs.

Willmar, meanwhile, managed three hits, including an RBI single from Sean Rimmer with two outs in the ninth inning. Rimmer, a right fielder from the University of Hawaii, was 1-for-2 with two walks.

Piercen McElyea, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-hander from Tarleton State University, got the pitching win, his second of the season. He went six innings, allowing one hit, striking out six and walking three.

St. Cloud and Willmar conclude their two-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

St. Cloud 11, Willmar 1

St. Cloud   023   031   101-11   12   1
Willmar      000   000   001-1   3   2

Hitting - St. Cloud: Ben Vujovich 0-6 rbi, Matt Goetzmann 1-5 r bb sb, Kyle Jackson 1-4 r bb-2, Jackson Hauge 4-5 hr r-3 rbi-3 bb, Ike Mezzenga 0-4 r bb-2, Weber Neels 1-4 r-2 bb, Ripken Reese 2-4 2b-2 r rbi bb, Lincoln Berry 1-3 2b r rbi-2 bb sf, Brady Prewitt 2-4 2b rbi-3 hbp … Willmar: Scott Anderson 1-3, Luke Williams 0-0 bb r, Aidan Byrne 0-2 hbp-2, Sean Rimmer 1-2 rbi bb-2, Kasten Furr 1-4, Zach Stroh 0-3 bb, Kristofer Hokenson 0-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Piercen McElyea (W) 6-1-0-0-3-6, Owen Marsh 2-1-0-0-1-2, Brady Posch 1-1-1-1-1-1 … Willmar: Alex Koep (L) 2.1-2-4-4-3-4, Ben Irsfeld 2.2-5-4-4-1-4, Chris Rofe 0.1-2-1-1-1-1, Jalen Vorpahl 2.2-1-1-0-3-0, Matthew Batchelier 0.1-2-1-1-0-1, Cole Colleran 0.1-0-0-1-0, Rylen Bayne 0.1-0-0-0-0-1

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
