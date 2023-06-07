Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Willmar Stingers, 11-1

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers saw their four-game winning streak end resoundingly Tuesday night.

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Stingers 11-1 in a Northwoods League matchup at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The teams were tied for first in the Great Plains West Division heading into Tuesday’s game. St. Cloud is now 7-2 and Willmar is 5-2.

The Rox lashed out 12 hits off seven Stinger pitchers. Jackson Hauge led the way. The right fielder from Ramsey and Minnesota State-Mankato went 4-for-5 with a home run, a walk, three runs and three RBIs.

Willmar, meanwhile, managed three hits, including an RBI single from Sean Rimmer with two outs in the ninth inning. Rimmer, a right fielder from the University of Hawaii, was 1-for-2 with two walks.

Piercen McElyea, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-hander from Tarleton State University, got the pitching win, his second of the season. He went six innings, allowing one hit, striking out six and walking three.

St. Cloud and Willmar conclude their two-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

St. Cloud 11, Willmar 1

St. Cloud 023 031 101-11 12 1

Willmar 000 000 001-1 3 2

Hitting - St. Cloud: Ben Vujovich 0-6 rbi, Matt Goetzmann 1-5 r bb sb, Kyle Jackson 1-4 r bb-2, Jackson Hauge 4-5 hr r-3 rbi-3 bb, Ike Mezzenga 0-4 r bb-2, Weber Neels 1-4 r-2 bb, Ripken Reese 2-4 2b-2 r rbi bb, Lincoln Berry 1-3 2b r rbi-2 bb sf, Brady Prewitt 2-4 2b rbi-3 hbp … Willmar: Scott Anderson 1-3, Luke Williams 0-0 bb r, Aidan Byrne 0-2 hbp-2, Sean Rimmer 1-2 rbi bb-2, Kasten Furr 1-4, Zach Stroh 0-3 bb, Kristofer Hokenson 0-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Piercen McElyea (W) 6-1-0-0-3-6, Owen Marsh 2-1-0-0-1-2, Brady Posch 1-1-1-1-1-1 … Willmar: Alex Koep (L) 2.1-2-4-4-3-4, Ben Irsfeld 2.2-5-4-4-1-4, Chris Rofe 0.1-2-1-1-1-1, Jalen Vorpahl 2.2-1-1-0-3-0, Matthew Batchelier 0.1-2-1-1-0-1, Cole Colleran 0.1-0-0-1-0, Rylen Bayne 0.1-0-0-0-0-1