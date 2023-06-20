Northwoods League standings
Baseball report for DATE ##, 2022, in west central Minnesota. SUBHEAD
Northwoods League
Great Plains West
(First half)
Team W L Pct GB
Willmar 15 3 .789 —
St. Cloud 13 7 .650 2.5
Mankato 11 10 .524 5
Minnesota 4 6 .400 6.5
Bismarck 9 12 .429 7
Minot 5 14 .263 10
Monday’s Games
Minot 10, Willmar 9
Mankato 17, Bismarck 13
Tuesday’s Games
Game 1: Willmar at Minot, 9:05 a.m.
Game 2: Willmar at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
Game 1: Mankato at Bismarck, 9:05 a.m.
Game 2: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Willmar at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
Game 1: Minnesota at St. Cloud, 12:05 p.m.
Game 2: Minnesota at St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.
Mankato at Bismarck 6:35 p.m.
