Northwoods League standings

Baseball report for DATE ##, 2022, in west central Minnesota. SUBHEAD

Baseball roundup
By West Central Tribune sports report
June 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM

Northwoods League

Great Plains West
(First half)
Team W L Pct GB
Willmar 15 3 .789 —
St. Cloud 13 7 .650 2.5
Mankato 11 10 .524 5
Minnesota 4 6 .400 6.5
Bismarck 9 12 .429 7
Minot 5 14 .263 10

Monday’s Games

Minot 10, Willmar 9 

Mankato 17, Bismarck 13

Tuesday’s Games

Game 1: Willmar at Minot, 9:05 a.m. 

Game 2: Willmar at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

Game 1: Mankato at Bismarck, 9:05 a.m. 

Game 2: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Willmar at Minot, 6:35 p.m. 

Game 1: Minnesota at St. Cloud, 12:05 p.m. 

Game 2: Minnesota at St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

Mankato at Bismarck 6:35 p.m.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Kerkhoven first baseman Evan Zimmer, left, tags out Prinsburg's Preston Dehmlow during an American Legion baseball game on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Sports
Baseball roundup: Kerkhoven crushes Prinsburg
Baseball report for Monday, June 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Post 223 overcomes early deficit to beat the Orioles, 11-1 in 6 innings
June 19, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Hot Tots rally to rout Stingers
Minot scores 9 times in the bottom of the 7th and once more in the 8th to beat Willmar, 10-9
June 19, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Stingers vs. Mankato MoonDogs, Sunday, June 18, 2023
Willmar earns a 5-3 victory to split two-game series with Mankato
June 18, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Raymond pitcher Caleb Ditmarson goes through his windup during a Corn Belt League game against Bird Island on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: An emotional win for Raymond Rockets' Caleb Ditmarson
Baseball report for Sunday, June 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Ditmarson pitches Raymond to a victory over Bird Island 2 months after his father's death
June 18, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers bounce back to split with Mankato MoonDogs
Gabe Swansen's home run lifts Willmar to win Sunday over Mankato
June 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Willmar VFW wraps up Monticello tourney with a loss
Baseball report for Sunday, June 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Post 1639 falls to St. Anthony 7-1 to go 1-2 over the weekend.
June 18, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Elrosa's Blaine Fischer, 13, high-fives teammates after scoring a run against Benson at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Elrosa.
Sports
Area Baseball: Elrosa Saints shut down Benson Plowboys
Area baseball report for Friday, June 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Will VanBeck tosses a 7-hitter in Elrosa's 3-0 win over Benson at the Elite 8 Tournament
June 16, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers make it 9 straight, blasting the Bismarck Larks
Willmar handles Bismarck 12-1 to increase its league-leading record to 14-2
June 16, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers catcher Drey Dirksen catches a pitch during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Baseball: Drey Dirksen enjoys the present
Former Willmar Cardinal is receiving serious interest from pro scouts as he returns to play for the Stingers
June 16, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
The Sting's Trevor Schulte is named the conference's coach of the year
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

By West Central Tribune sports report
What To Read Next
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Three area drivers win features at KRA Speedway
June 15, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven edges Montevideo, 5-4
June 15, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, 1, celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Make it 8 straight for Willmar Stingers
June 15, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Local Sports and News
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
Prep
State Class AA golf: NLS takes home a good experience at state
June 14, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA State Golf at Ridges at Sand Creek
June 14, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne