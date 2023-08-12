Northwoods League: Stingers blast 4 homers in another win, 7-2

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Willmar Stingers put together yet another impressive performance Friday night at a wet Carson Park.

The Northwoods League’s Great Plains West Division champs beat the Eau Claire Express 7-2 before 1,255 fans that included intermittent rain and a long delay to get the game started.

With the victory, Freddy Smith earned his 100th career victory in his second season as Stingers field manager.

Willmar slugged four home runs, including two apiece from Andrew Sojka and Kevin Fittzer. Sojka, a junior at California State University-Northridge, has eight home runs this season with 27 RBIs, a .374 batting average (46 of 123), a .474 on-base percentage and a .675 slugging percentage. He has 10 stolen bases.

Fitzer, Sojka’s teammate at CSUN, leads the Stingers with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs. He’s batting .328 (76 of 232) with 71 runs, 33 stolen bases, a .434 on-base percentage and a .591 slugging percentage.

Hunter Magnuson, a right-hander from Willmar High School and Valley City State, tossed three scoreless innings to pick up the save. He struck out one and walked two. In seven appearances with the Stingers, he is 1-0 with a 4.44 earned-run average. He has 11 strikeouts and 18 walks in 24-1/3 innings.

Willmar (24-8 second half, 50-16 overall) plays Eau Claire (16-16, 36-30) at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Carson Park in the regular-season finale. The Stingers then have a best-of-3 playoff series with the St. Cloud Rox beginning at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Joe Faber Field. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) are 7:05 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Willmar’s Bill Taunton Field.

Willmar 7, Eau Claire 2

Willmar 100 140 001-7 10 0

Eau Claire 000 000 200-2 4 2

Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-4 r-2 hr-2 rbi-3 bb, Kevin Fitzer 3-5 r-2 hr-2 rbi-2 sb, Drey Dirksen 2-4 r-2 bb, Aidan Byrne 1-4 bb, Dallas Duarte 0-4 rbi-2, Jake Hjelle 0-3 bb, Nick Poss 1-2 r bb hbp sb, Luke Williams 1-2 … Eau Claire: Riggs Richartz 1-4, Bronson Rivera 1-3 r, Marcus Cline 1-3 r hr rbi-2, Camden Ross 0-2 bb, Nate Witte 1-2 bb sb, Kaden Galason 0-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Sam Malec (W, 2-2) 6-3-2-2-2-8, Hunter Magnuson (Sv) 3-1-0-0-2-1 … Eau Claire: Daniel Rosado (L, 1-2) 3-4-1-1-0-1, Nick Fitzanko 1.2-3-5-4-3-1, Cameron Bagshaw 1.1-1-0-0-1-0, Rigel Verciglio 1-1-0-0-0-0, Coby Moe 2-1-1-1-1-4