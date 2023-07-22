6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northwoods League: Stingers bring their bats to blast Rox

Dallas Duarte and Kevin Fitzer homer in Wilmar’s 18-9 win at St. Cloud

Willmar Stingers logo
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
July 21, 2023 at 11:28 PM

ST. CLOUD — Dallas Duarte and Kevin Fitzer had big games as the Willmar Stingers beat the St. Cloud Rox 13-9 on Friday night before 1,877 fans at Joe Faber Field.

Duarte went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs and six RBIs. Duarte is a designated hitter from University of Hawaii who is batting .265 with one home run, 14 RBI, a .400 on-base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage in 34 at-bats.

Related Stories:
4948521+baseball-art.jpg
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison
Thunder Hawks go 9 innings to earn a 3-2 walk-off win in the South Central playoffs
32m ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs shut down Willmar Rails, 9-0
Casey Lewandowski throws 8 scoreless innings and Bird Island smacks 12 hits to beat Willmar
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar shortstop Sam Etterman makes a throw to first base during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Corn Belt League playoffs loom
Willmar, Granite Falls, Sacred Heart and Wabasso are jockeying for position going into the final week of the regular season
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Five Stingers, coaching staff head to All-Star Game
Willmar will be well-represented in the Northwoods League Great Plains Division Baseball on Aug. 1 in Bismarck
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Load More

Fitzer went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two runs and four RBIs. The second baseman from California State University-Northridge has nine home runs with 43 RBIs and a .285 batting average in 165 at-bats. He also has 16 stolen bases, a .420 on-base percentage and .527 slugging percentage. He is one of five Stingers selected for the Northwoods League Great Plains Division All-Star Game on Aug. 1 in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Sean Rimmer also had two hits for Willmar (11-5, 37-13) which maintains first place in the Great Plains West Division. St. Cloud (9-7, 30-20) is in second place, two games back.

Willmar is host to the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Willmar bows out of playoffs, 6-3
Waconia eliminates Post 167 in the Sub State 15 at Hutchinson
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Glenwood-Lowry shortstop Levi Johnson throws to first base for an out during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry moves on in sub-state playoffs
Glenwood-Lowry advances to championship series after beating Parkers Prairie, 2-0
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Four area drivers take home A feature titles
Jeff Rohner of Willmar, Chris Isdal of Spicer, Jason Vejtruba of Atwater and Dean Larson of Pennock all win
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers out-pitch St. Cloud Rox, 2-0
Chris Rofe improves his record to 4-0, allowing 1 hit over 7 innings in Willmar’s win at St. Cloud
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo opens playoffs with a win
Post 380 beats Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 8-1 in South Central Sub-State Junior Legion play
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Granite Falls Kilowatts shut down Willmar Rails
Bennett Knapper allows 3 hits in 8 innings and also goes 4-for-4 at the plate in Granite Falls’ win over Willmar
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, July 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Six-seeded Paynesville knocks off the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in County Line League playoffs
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
Raymond gets a clutch hit from Mike Jeseritz in the bottom of the 8th to beat Willmar 2-1 in a game of top Corn Belt League teams
Jul 14
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD's Jack Kaiser, left, slides into home plate for a run during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: BOLD Mudhens advance to the finals
Mudhens eliminate Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 6-0 in Legion playoffs
Jul 14
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.001.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Litchfield baseball coach to enter Hall of Fame
Jeff Wollin will be inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame
Jul 14
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Willmar 13, St. Cloud 9

Willmar    004   400   500-13   9   2
St. Cloud      000   054   000-9   10   0
Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 0-4 r-2 bb hbp, Kevin Fitzer 2-5 r-2 hr rbi-4 bb, Stone Miyao 0-4 r bb, Drey Dirksen 0-3 r rbi bb-2, Dallas Duarte 3-5 r-2 2b hr rbi-6, Sean Rimmer 2-4 hbp sb, Luke Williams 1-5 r 2b rbi, Jack Hines 1-4 r-2 rbi bb sb, Kristofer Hokenson 0-1 r-2 bb-4 sb-2 … St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 1-3 r rbi-3 sf, Jackson Hauge 2-4 r 2b rbi-2 bb, Kyle Jackson 1-3 bb hbp, Davis Cop 0-4 rbi sf, John Nett 1-2 r, Anthony Mata 1-5 r-2, Oscar Serratos Jr. 2-4 r-2 rbi sf, Sawyer Smith 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Aiden Hansen 4.1-5-5-5-3-4, Jonathan Zayas (W) 2-2-4-4-3-2-0, Aaron Ragat 2-1-0-0-1-1… St. Cloud: Piercen McElyea (L) 3-2-4-4-4-2, Alex Ramos 0.2-1-4-4-3-1, Connor Wietgrefe 2.2-4-4-4-2-4, Jake Burcham 2.2-2-1-1-1-2

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.001.jpg
Sports
Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown