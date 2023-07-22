Northwoods League: Stingers bring their bats to blast Rox

ST. CLOUD — Dallas Duarte and Kevin Fitzer had big games as the Willmar Stingers beat the St. Cloud Rox 13-9 on Friday night before 1,877 fans at Joe Faber Field.

Duarte went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs and six RBIs. Duarte is a designated hitter from University of Hawaii who is batting .265 with one home run, 14 RBI, a .400 on-base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage in 34 at-bats.

Fitzer went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two runs and four RBIs. The second baseman from California State University-Northridge has nine home runs with 43 RBIs and a .285 batting average in 165 at-bats. He also has 16 stolen bases, a .420 on-base percentage and .527 slugging percentage. He is one of five Stingers selected for the Northwoods League Great Plains Division All-Star Game on Aug. 1 in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Sean Rimmer also had two hits for Willmar (11-5, 37-13) which maintains first place in the Great Plains West Division. St. Cloud (9-7, 30-20) is in second place, two games back.

Willmar is host to the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar 13, St. Cloud 9

Willmar 004 400 500-13 9 2

St. Cloud 000 054 000-9 10 0

Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 0-4 r-2 bb hbp, Kevin Fitzer 2-5 r-2 hr rbi-4 bb, Stone Miyao 0-4 r bb, Drey Dirksen 0-3 r rbi bb-2, Dallas Duarte 3-5 r-2 2b hr rbi-6, Sean Rimmer 2-4 hbp sb, Luke Williams 1-5 r 2b rbi, Jack Hines 1-4 r-2 rbi bb sb, Kristofer Hokenson 0-1 r-2 bb-4 sb-2 … St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 1-3 r rbi-3 sf, Jackson Hauge 2-4 r 2b rbi-2 bb, Kyle Jackson 1-3 bb hbp, Davis Cop 0-4 rbi sf, John Nett 1-2 r, Anthony Mata 1-5 r-2, Oscar Serratos Jr. 2-4 r-2 rbi sf, Sawyer Smith 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Aiden Hansen 4.1-5-5-5-3-4, Jonathan Zayas (W) 2-2-4-4-3-2-0, Aaron Ragat 2-1-0-0-1-1… St. Cloud: Piercen McElyea (L) 3-2-4-4-4-2, Alex Ramos 0.2-1-4-4-3-1, Connor Wietgrefe 2.2-4-4-4-2-4, Jake Burcham 2.2-2-1-1-1-2