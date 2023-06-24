Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods League: Stingers edge Rox to increase division lead

Willmar is up 4 games on St. Cloud in the Great Plains West after Friday’s 2-1 win

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:34 PM

WILLMAR — The top two teams in the Northwoods League’s Great Plains West Division and the first-place team emerged with a victory.

Willmar increased its lead in the division by four games to beat the St. Cloud Rox 2-1 before 858 fans Friday night at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Stingers (19-5) scored twice in the third and got strong pitching from Ryan Wiltse, Cole Colleran and Rylen Bayne.

Wiltse, a right-hander from St. Mary’s College in California, improved his record to 2-1 after going 5-2/3 innings. He struck out four with no walks, allowing three hits and one run. In 18-1/3 innings in Willmar, he has 13 strikeouts and six walks with a 4.91 earned-run average.

Colleran, a left-hander from Point Loma Nazarene University in California, went the next 2-1/3 innings, allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out four.

Bayne, a right-hander from Bellevue College in Washington, went the ninth inning for the save. He struck out all three batters he faced.

Seven Stingers had one hit. Kevin Fitzer drove in one run and scored the other Willmar managed. The California State University-Northridge second baseman is batting .329 for the Stingers.

Willmar’s next game is 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Rochester.

Willmar 2, St. Cloud 1

St. Cloud    000   100   000-1   4   2
Willmar      002   000   00x-2   7   1

Hitting - St. Cloud: Ben Vujovich 1-4 r 2b, Jackson Hauge 1-4, John Nett 1-4 rbi, Peyton Lejeune 1-3, Chipper Beck 0-2 bb … Willmar: Kevin Fitzer 1-4 r rbi, Graysen Tarlow 1-3 bb, Gabe Swansen 1-4, Sean Rimmer 1-4 2b, Luke Williams 1-4, Scott Anderson 0-2 bb-2, Zach Stroh 0-4 sb, Jonathan Lane 1-2 bb sb, Kasten Furr 1-3 r sb,

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Kolby Gartner (L) 4-7-2-2-2-0, Alex Ramos 2-0-0-0-2-2, Carson Keithley 2-0-0-0-0-3 … Willmar: Ryan Wiltse (W) 5.2-3-1-1-0-4, Cole Colleran 2.1-1-0-0-1-4, Rylen Bayne (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-3

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
