Sports

Northwoods League: Stingers hammer Larks, 13-1

Willmar clinches a playoff berth with Drey Dirksen leading the way, hammering 2 home runs

Baseball roundup
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott
June 29, 2023 at 10:42 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers wrapped up a successful homestand with a 13-1 victory over the Bismarck Larks.

The Stingers clinch a playoff spot with the Northwoods League Great Plains West Division victory before 1,302 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar went 3-1 on the homestand, beating the Minnesota Mud Puppies twice in extra innings and splitting with the Larks.

Willmar is 23-7 and four games ahead of the St. Cloud Rox (19-11). Bismarck is 14-16 and nine games behind the Stingers.

Drey Dirksen had a big game for Willmar. The Willmar High School graduate and Augustana University junior went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, two runs and six RBIs. Dirksen has his average up to .266 with the Stingers.

Luke Williams went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI for the Stingers and Aidan Byrne and Zach Stroh each had two hits.

Ryan Wiltse got the victory on the mound to improve his record to 3-1. The right-hander from St. Mary’s College in California went six innings, striking out five and walking two. He struck out three and allowed one earned run. He has a 4.07 earned-run average in 24-1/3 innings for the Stingers. He has struck out 18 and walked eight.

Nolan Kemp went the final three scoreless innings to earn his second save.

Willmar hits the road to play the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m. Friday in Ontario.

Willmar 13, Bismarck 1

Bismarck    000   100   000-1   5   2
Willmar      300   202   06x-13   13   1

Hitting - Bismarck: Benjamin Rosengard 0-2, Brock Kieszcz 1-2, Nick Oakley 1-3 r bb sb-2, Jake Simons 0-3 bb, Jack Herring 2-4 rbi, Jackson Beaman 0-1 bb-3, Luke Hammond 0-3, Nick Johnstone 0-0, Luke Boykin 0-1, Bradlee Preap 1-3, Robby Harrison 0-1, Connor Misch 0-4, Dillon Goetz 0-3 bb … Willmar: Jack Hines 0-4 r bb, Scott Anderson 1-3 r-3 rbi bb hbp, Drey Dirksen 3-5 hr-2 2b r-2 rbi-6, Sean Rimmer 0-4 r-2 bb, Aidan Byrne 2-5 r-2 rbi-2, Luke Williams 3-4 2b rbi bb, Kasten Furr 1-5 r rbi, Zach Stroh 2-4 2b r rbi bb, Kristofer Hokenson 1-2 r bb-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bismarck: Brooks Byers (L, 0-20 5-8-5-5-3-1, Jaden Brasseaux 2-2-2-2-1-1, Luke Saunders 1-3-6-6-3-0 … Willmar: Ryan Wiltse (W, 3-1) 6-3-1-1-2-5, Nolan Kemp (Sv, 2) 3-2-0-0-4-3

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
Get Local

