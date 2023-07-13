Northwoods League: Stingers, Hot Tots bring the ‘O’

WILLMAR — The Minot Hot Tots were able to rally. But the Willmar Stingers thwarted any hopes of a comeback.

In front of 1,472 fans in a packed grandstand at Bill Taunton Stadium on Wednesday, the Stingers held on for a high-scoring Northwoods League victory, 13-12.

The two teams combined for 25 runs on 28 hits.

The Willmar Stingers' Jack Hines follows through on a swing during a Northwoods League game against the Minot Hot Tots on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Stingers sprinted out of the gate with a six-run bottom of the first inning. The run started with back-to-back RBI singles by Stone Miyao and Aidan Byrne. Instead of a single, Kevin Fitzer followed that up with a three-run home run to left field. Kyle Payne added the final run after scoring on a Luke Williams groundout.

Down 12-8 after six innings, Minot tied the game in the top of the seventh with a grand slam by Drew Woodcox. Woodcox is a junior from Texas Tech University. He finished 3-for-6 with two runs and five RBIs. He’s batting .329 with four homers and 24 RBIs this season.

Willmar Stingers shortstop Aidan Byrne runs down a ground ball during a Northwoods League game against the Minot Hot Tots on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Payne reached base on a walk, then got into scoring position after a Kasten Furr double. Williams brought home Payne with an RBI single.

Fitzer, a redshirt sophomore from Californa State-Northridge, was 1-for-4. He’s batting.260 this summer with seven home runs, 29 RBIs and 36 runs in 33 games.

The one Stingers pitcher to keep the Hot Tots off the board was Aaron Ragat. A redshirt freshman from El Camino College in Torrance, California, got his first win of the season after two scoreless innings of relief. The left-hander struck out two with no hits and two walks allowed. Ragal made his debut with Willmar on July 8 against Mankato.

The Willmar Stingers' Dallas Duarte races towards third base during a Northwoods League game against the Minot Hot Tots on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Miyao was 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs for the Stingers. Payne and Furr both had three hits. Williams and Byrne each had two.

Ryan Recio went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, two runs and three RBIs for Minot.

The two teams are back at Bill Taunton Stadium Thursday for a doubleheader. The opener is set for 1:05 p.m. followed by the nightcap at 7:05 p.m.

Willmar 13, Minot 12

Minot 022 400 400-12 12 3

Willmar 631 020 01x-13 16 1

Hitting - Minot: Nic Pepe 1-4 r bb-2, Drew Woodcox 3-6 hr r-2 rbi-5, Thomas Rollauer 1-6 r-2 rbi-2, Ryan Recio 2-3 3b hr r-2 rbi-3 bb hbp, Damone Hale Damone Hale 1-3 2b r bb-2, Karson Evans 0-5 rbi, Christian Perez 2-4 r rbi bb, Jake Schultz 0-4 r bb, Travis Stapleton 2-4 r-2 bb … Willmar: Jack Hines 0-4 r-2 bb-2, Andrew Sojka 0-6, Dallas Duarte 1-3 r-2 rbi bb-2 sb, Stone Miyao 4-5 2b r-2 rbi-3 sb, Aidan Byrne 2-5 r rbi, Kevin Fitzer 1-4 hr r-2 rbi-3 bb, Kyle Payne 3-4 3b r-2 rbi-3 bb, Kasten Furr 3-5 2b-2 r, Luke Williams 2-5 r rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minot: Paxton Miller 5-13-12-12-5-1, Carson Zimmel 2-1-0-0-0-3, Cam Kaufman (L) 1-2-1-1-1-2 … Willmar: Tyler Bryan 3.2-6-7-5-3-3, Will Whelan 0-1-1-1-0-0, Kristofer Hokenson 3.1-5-4-4-3-7, Aaron Ragat (W) 2-0-0-0-2-2