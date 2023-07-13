Northwoods League: Stingers, Hot Tots bring the ‘O’
Willmar edges Minot 13-12 before a crowd of 1,472 at Bill Taunton Stadium
WILLMAR — The Minot Hot Tots were able to rally. But the Willmar Stingers thwarted any hopes of a comeback.
In front of 1,472 fans in a packed grandstand at Bill Taunton Stadium on Wednesday, the Stingers held on for a high-scoring Northwoods League victory, 13-12.
The two teams combined for 25 runs on 28 hits.
The Stingers sprinted out of the gate with a six-run bottom of the first inning. The run started with back-to-back RBI singles by Stone Miyao and Aidan Byrne. Instead of a single, Kevin Fitzer followed that up with a three-run home run to left field. Kyle Payne added the final run after scoring on a Luke Williams groundout.
Down 12-8 after six innings, Minot tied the game in the top of the seventh with a grand slam by Drew Woodcox. Woodcox is a junior from Texas Tech University. He finished 3-for-6 with two runs and five RBIs. He’s batting .329 with four homers and 24 RBIs this season.
Willmar regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Payne reached base on a walk, then got into scoring position after a Kasten Furr double. Williams brought home Payne with an RBI single.
Fitzer, a redshirt sophomore from Californa State-Northridge, was 1-for-4. He’s batting.260 this summer with seven home runs, 29 RBIs and 36 runs in 33 games.
The one Stingers pitcher to keep the Hot Tots off the board was Aaron Ragat. A redshirt freshman from El Camino College in Torrance, California, got his first win of the season after two scoreless innings of relief. The left-hander struck out two with no hits and two walks allowed. Ragal made his debut with Willmar on July 8 against Mankato.
Miyao was 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs for the Stingers. Payne and Furr both had three hits. Williams and Byrne each had two.
Ryan Recio went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, two runs and three RBIs for Minot.
The two teams are back at Bill Taunton Stadium Thursday for a doubleheader. The opener is set for 1:05 p.m. followed by the nightcap at 7:05 p.m.
Willmar 13, Minot 12
Minot 022 400 400-12 12 3
Willmar 631 020 01x-13 16 1
Hitting - Minot: Nic Pepe 1-4 r bb-2, Drew Woodcox 3-6 hr r-2 rbi-5, Thomas Rollauer 1-6 r-2 rbi-2, Ryan Recio 2-3 3b hr r-2 rbi-3 bb hbp, Damone Hale Damone Hale 1-3 2b r bb-2, Karson Evans 0-5 rbi, Christian Perez 2-4 r rbi bb, Jake Schultz 0-4 r bb, Travis Stapleton 2-4 r-2 bb … Willmar: Jack Hines 0-4 r-2 bb-2, Andrew Sojka 0-6, Dallas Duarte 1-3 r-2 rbi bb-2 sb, Stone Miyao 4-5 2b r-2 rbi-3 sb, Aidan Byrne 2-5 r rbi, Kevin Fitzer 1-4 hr r-2 rbi-3 bb, Kyle Payne 3-4 3b r-2 rbi-3 bb, Kasten Furr 3-5 2b-2 r, Luke Williams 2-5 r rbi-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minot: Paxton Miller 5-13-12-12-5-1, Carson Zimmel 2-1-0-0-0-3, Cam Kaufman (L) 1-2-1-1-1-2 … Willmar: Tyler Bryan 3.2-6-7-5-3-3, Will Whelan 0-1-1-1-0-0, Kristofer Hokenson 3.1-5-4-4-3-7, Aaron Ragat (W) 2-0-0-0-2-2
