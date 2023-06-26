Northwoods League: Stingers keep up high-scoring ways against Honkers

ROCHESTER — The highest scoring team in the Northwoods League put on an impressive display on Sunday.

Taking on the Rochester Honkers in front of 436 fans at Mayo Field, the Willmar Stingers put up three multi-run innings in a 13-7 victory on Sunday.

In 26 games this summer, Willmar has scored 199 runs, an average of 7.7 per game. The Madison Mallards and Mankato MoonDogs are tied for second with 177 runs in 27 games.

The Stingers (20-6) put up four runs in the top of the third inning, three in the fourth and four in the seventh.

Jack Hines paced the Stingers’ offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI. The Augustana University junior is hitting for a .393 average in nine games.

Luke Williams and Parker Stinson both had two hits for the Stingers. Stinson had four RBIs and a run, and Williams scored a run. Williams is a freshman from the University of Alabama. Stinson is a redshirt sophomore from Indiana State University.

Gino Cozzi got his first win for the Stingers after striking out four over three innings of relief. Cozi is a junior from the University of Montevallo in Alabama.

Easton Richter was the top hitter for Rochester (15-13). A Rosemount native and St. Louis University freshman, Richter went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs.

The Stingers begin a four-game homestand on Monday. They take on the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 7:05 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The Bismarck Larks come to Bill Taunton Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Willmar 13, Rochester 7

Willmar 104 310 400-13 13 1

Rochester 100 200 130-7 11 6

Hitting - Willmar: Luke Wiliams 2-6 r sb, Jack Hines 3-4 2b r-3 rbi bb-2 sb-3, Graysen Tarlow 1-5 2b r-3 rbi hbp, Drey Dirksen 1-3 r-2 bb-3, Kyle Payne 1-2 r rbi bb, Stone Miyao 0-1 rbi bb-2, Parker Stinson 2-5 r rbi-4 sf, Scott Anderson 1-5 rbi-2 sb, Kristofer Hokenson 1-3 r bb-2, Kasten Furr 1-5 r … Rochester: Paul Schoenfeld 2-4 r-2 rbi hbp-2 sb-2, Tyler White 2-4 r hbp sb-2, Brendan O’Sullivan 1-4 rbi bb, Ben North 1-3 2b rbi-2 bb sf, Kyle Fossum 1-5 hr r rbi, Easton Richter 3-5 r-2, Griffen Sotomayor 1-4 2b r rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Jalen Vorpahl 4-5-3-3-1-2, Gino Cozzi (W, 1-0) 3-2-1-1-1-4, Andrew Baumgart 2-4-3-2-1-1 … Rochester: Daniel Zang (L, 3-2) 3-4-5-0-5-3, Sean Head 1-3-3-2-1-1, Frank Craska 3-5-5-3-2-1, Kaden Wickersham 1-1-0-0-1-2, Trevor Lee 1-0-0-0-1-0

Saturday

Rochester 5, Willmar 4

A sacrifice fly by Rochester’s Ben North scored Tyler White for a walk-off win over Willmar in the 13th inning Saturday in front of 789 fans at Mayo Field in Rochester.

North, a redshirt freshman from Creighton University and a Woodbury native, went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Kimo Fukofuka hit a two-run home run for the Honkers in the bottom of the second inning. He is a sophomore from San Jose State.

Will Lavin was the winning pitcher after striking out seven over 4-2/3 innings of relief. Lavin is from Hastings and is a junior at Bemidji State.

Four different Stingers — Jack Hines, Luke Williams, Kyle Payne and Drey Dirksen — had hits in the loss. Payne, a junior from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, went 1-for-6 with a solo home run to lead off the top of the second.

Willmar 020 100 000 100 0-4 4 2

Rochester 020 000 010 100 1-5 6 1

Hitting - Willmar: Kevin Fitzer 0-5 r bb, Gabe Swansen 0-2 rbi bb-2, Luke Williams 1-2 rbi, Kyle Payne 1-6 hr r rbi, Drey Dirksen 1-4 r bb sb-2 … Rochester: Paul Schoenfeld 1-5 r-2 hbp, Tyler White 0-4 r bb sh, Brendan O’Sullivan 1-4 2b bb sh, Ben North 1-4 rbi-2 bb sf, Ian Daugherty 1-4 sh, Petey Craska 0-4 r rbi bb, Kimo Fukofuka 1-5 hr r rbi-2, Jakob Guardado 1-4 sh

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Mitch Gutknecht 6-5-2-1-1-4, Kristofer Hokenson 1-0-1-1-1-1, Nolan Kemp 4-1-1-0-2-6, Michael Chevalier (L, 2-1) 1.1-0-1-0-1-1 … Rochester: Brock Matthew 4.1-3-3-2-5-4, Holden Garcia 2.2-0-0-0-3-2, Michael Banderas 1-0-0-0-0-1, Greyson Christian 0.1-0-0-0-4-0, Will Lavin (W, 1-1) 4.2-1-1-0-1-7