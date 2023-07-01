Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods League: Stingers pummel Border Cats

Willmar uses 16 hits and 15 walks to beat Thunder Bay, 21-2

Baseball roundup
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott
Today at 10:22 PM

THUNDER BAY, Ontario — One day after clinching a playoff spot, the Willmar Stingers enjoyed an easy victory Friday night.

Willmar beat the Thunder Bay Border Cats 21-2 before 1,025 fans at Port Arthur Stadium.

The Stingers used 16 hits and 15 walks to score 21 runs. Willmar (24-7) is the Northwoods League’s Great Plains West Division first-half champion.

Five Stingers had multiple-hit games. Leadoff hitter Stone Miyao went 3-for-6 with a run and five RBIs. Graysen Tarlow was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, a stolen base and four RBIs. Scott Anderson went 2-for-5 with a run and two walks. Luke Williams was 2-for-4 with a triple, two walks, four runs and and three runs batted in. Parker Stinson was 3-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs.

Kevin Fitzer homered and walked three times for the Stingers, going 1-for-3 with four runs and two RBIs. Kitzer, a redshirt sophomore at California State University-Northridge, has five home runs, 22 RBIs and a .290 batting average in 100 at-bats. He also has a .418 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage.

Thunder Bay (16-13) was led by Patrick Engskov, who went 2-for-3 with a run and a hit-by-pitch.

The teams continue their series at 12:35 p.m. Saturday at Port Arthur Stadium.

Willmar 21, Thunder Bay 2

Willmar    000   460   263-21   16   1
Thunder Bay      000   100   100-2   6   2

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 3-6 r rbi-5, Graysen Tarlow 2-4 r-2 2b rbi-4 bb sb, Scott Anderson 2-5 r bb-2, Drey Dirksen 1-6 r bb, Aidan Byrne 1-4 r-3 rbi-2 bb, Luke Williams 2-4 r-4 3b rbi-3 bb-2, Kevin Fitzer 1-3 r-4 hr rbi-2 bb-3, Parker Stinson 3-5 r-3 rbi-2 bb sb, Kristofer Hokenson 1-3 r-2 rbi-3 bb-3 … Thunder Bay: Travis Chestnut 0-4 hbp, Cole Ketzner 1-4 rbi, Tyler Kehoe 1-4 2b, Patrick Engskov 2-3 r hbp, Tyler Griggs 1-3 rbi hbp,  Brayden Kuriger 1-2 r 2b bb hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Mitch Gutknecht (W) 6-4-1-0-1-3, Sam Malec 2-1-1-10-3, Scott Anderson 1-1-0-0-0-0  … Thunder Bay: Peyton Fosher (L) 4-5-4-4-1-2, Kyle Gearding 1-5-6-6-3-0, Peyton Leon 2-1-2-2-3-2, Ryan Beaird 1-5-6-5-2-1, Tanner Carter 0-0-3-3-4-0, Michael Pirrello 1-0-0-0-2-0

