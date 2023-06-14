Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods League: Stingers rally to win their 7th straight

Willmar scores two in the ninth to down the MoonDogs in Mankato, 8-7

Willmar Stingers
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:18 PM

MANKATO — Another game, another win for the Willmar Stingers.

This one was dramatic. Willmar scored two runs in the ninth inning to rally to beat the Mankato MoonDogs 8-7 on Tuesday night before 1,458 fans at ISG Field.

Willmar has won seven straight games and 10 of its last 11 games. The Stingers are 12-2 and lead the Northwoods League’s Great Plains West Division by two games over the St. Cloud Rox (11-5).

The Stingers scored twice in the ninth for the win. Kasten Furr walked, stole second and went to third on a ground ball. He then scored on a wild pitch to tie it.

After an out, Kevin Fitzer homered to give Willmar an 8-7 lead. Fitzer is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound first baseman from California State University-Northridge. He has four home runs and 14 RBIs in 12 games for the Stingers. He’s batting .378 with a .509 on-base percentage and a .756 slugging percentage, good for a 1.264 OPS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mankato got a runner on with one out in the bottom of the ninth. The Stingers then turned a 4-6-3 double play to clinch the victory.

Tyler Bryan went the final three innings to earn his first victory in Willmar. He struck out two, walked one and allowed two hits and one earned run. He’s a 6-1, 205-pound right-hander from Northwestern State University. The Demons are an NCAA Division I program in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

The Stingers are off Wednesday. They return home at 7:05 p.m. Thursday to play the Bismarck Larks at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar 8, Mankato 7

Willmar    140   100   002-8   8   1
Mankato      003   030   100-7   10   2

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 1-4 bb, Kevin Fitzer 2-5 r 2b hr rbi-2, Gabe Swansen 1-5 r 2b, Jack Hines 2-4 2b rbi, Jonathan Lane 1-3 r bb, Zach Stroh 0-3 r hbp, Kasten Furr 1-2 r-3 2b bb hbp sb, Kristofer Hokenson 0-3 r rbi bb … Mankato: Angelo Peraz 0-4 bb sb, Brody Hardin 2-5 r-2, Kip Fougerousse 1-3 r-3 hr rbi-2 bb-2, Brendan Hord 1-4 r hr rbi-3 hbp, Max Williams 2-5 r hr rbi, Nolan Tichy 2-3 2b rbi bb, Hunter Fildo 1-4, James Agabedis 0-3 bb, Easton Fritcher 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Nate Zyzda 3-4-3-3-3-2, Jalen Vorpahl 3-4-3-3-1-0, Tyler Bryan (W) 3-2-1-1-1-2 … Mankato: Reece Elston 2-2-5-4-3-2, Grant Garza 5-5-1-0-0-2, Mitchel Casperson 1-0-0-0-0-0, Myles Meyer (L) 1-1-2-2-1-2

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
