Northwoods League: Stingers slug their way past St. Cloud

Willmar scores most of its runs late in a 14-4 victory over the Rox

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
July 28, 2023 at 10:59 PM

ST. CLOUD— The Willmar rails broke open a close game with seven runs in the seventh and five runs in the eighth to beat the St. Cloud Rox 14-4 Friday night.

Willmar (15-7, 41-15) extends its lead to two games over second-place St. Cloud (13-9, 34-22) in the Great Plains West Division with the victory before 2,021 fans at Joe Faber Field.

Andrew Sojka had another big game for the Stingers. The center fielder and lead-off hitter from California State University-Northridge went 3-for-6 with a double, a triple, two runs and two stolen bases. He’s batting .360 for Willmar.

Kevin Fitzer also had a big game. The third baseman also from Cal State-Northridge went 3-for-4 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and three stolen bases. He’s batting .311 this summer.

Luke Williams went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for the Stingers. The left fielder from the University of Alabama is batting .306 in 134 at-bats for Willmar with 32 runs, 14 stolen bases and 31 RBIs. He has a .410 on-base percentage and a .373 slugging percentage.

The game took 3 hours and 18 minutes.

Willmar returns home to play the East Division-leading Waterloo Bucks at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar 14, St. Cloud 4

Willmar    000   020   750-14   14   1
St. Cloud      100   003   000-4   8   2

Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 3-6 r-2 2b 3b rbi-2 sb-2, Stone Miyao 0-5 r bb sb, Kevin Fitzer 3-4 r-2 rbi bb sb-3, Jack Hines 1-1, Jake Hjelle 1-5 r-2 2b rbi bb sb, Sean Rimmer 1-4 r-2 3b rbi-2, Luke Williams 2-5 2b rbi-4, Nick Poss 1-4 r bb sb, Parker Stinson 1-5 r sb … St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 3-5 r, Oscar Serratos Jr. 1-5, Anthony Mata 0-4 r bb, Jackson Hauge 0-3 r bb, Kevin Butler 1-3 bb, Michael McNamara 1-4 r 2b rbi-2, Sid Demayo 1-3 bb, Chipper Beck 0-3 rbi sf, Noah Blythe 1-2, 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Aiden Hansen 5.1-7-4-3-2-3, Kristofer Hokenson (W, 2-0) 3-0-0-0-3-3, Andrew Baumgart 0.2-1-0-0-0-1 … St. Cloud: Connor Wietgrefe 5-3-2-1-2-8, Daniel Caylor 1.1-2-2-2-1-1, Mason Olson (L) 0.2-3-5-5-2-1, Chris Brown 0.1-4-5-5-1-1, Ryan Chmielewski 1.2-2-0-0-1-3

Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
