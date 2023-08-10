Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Northwoods League: Stingers steal another record

Willmar steals 6 bases to break league mark in 12-1 win over Thunder Bay

Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 080923.001.jpg
Willmar's Aidan Byrne records the Northwoods League record breaking stolen base, 236, for the Stingers against the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:48 PM

WILLMAR — For a second consecutive night the Willmar Stingers have made Northwoods League history in a dominating fashion at Bill Taunton Stadium.

A day removed from breaking the league record for most runs in a single season, the Stingers broke the league record for the most stolen bases in a 12-1 victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday.

“That wasn’t one of our goals,” Smith said of the stolen bases record. “But the way they’ve carried themselves day-to-day and the way they’ve really committed to the process — those two records are just a by-product of the hard work they bring in day in and day out.”

The Stingers entered the game needing three runs to break Fond du Lac’s stolen base record of 235, which was set in 2021. It took them five innings to surpass that record.

In search of the league record, Aidan Byrne flew into second base safely, quickly found his footing and emphatically celebrated Willmar’s accomplishment in the fifth inning.

“We were really itching to get that record today,” Byrne said. “It’s a testament to our offense and all the speed we have. … Our team just loves to run and it takes all the guys to make that happen.”

Smith added, “It couldn’t have happened to a better person than Aidan Byrne.”

Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 080923.002.jpg
Willmar's Sean Rimmer celebrates his home run in the Stingers dugout against the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar’s 48 wins this summer ties for the most victories it has had in a single season. The Stingers also reached 48 wins in 2018 and 2022.

“Being a part of this team last year and this year, I’ve been able to see how a winning team in the Northwoods League is run,” Byrne said. “That starts from the owners and the coaching staff and the type of players and guys we get. We’re all super close knit and we go to battle every day with each other and play for each other. That’s a pretty cool thing to have in a summer ball league.”

Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 080923.004.jpg
Willmar field manager Freddy Smith gives a sign to a first base runner against the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Sean Rimmer, a junior from the University of Hawaii, hit his ninth and 10th home runs of the season. His first came in the first inning to kick Willmar into gear, which scored its 12 on 16 hits.

“I’ve been seeing the ball really well,” Rimmer said. “Me and Freddy have been tinkering with some things and things are clicking at the right time.”

Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 080923.003.jpg
Willmar catcher Nick Poss frames a pitch against the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Ethan Stade, a redshirt freshman left-handed pitcher from Minnesota State University-Mankato, improved his record on the mound to 2-0. He went five innings with six strikeouts, allowing three hits.

“His poise on the mound, his demeanor and him always wanting to attack guys really helps him out,” Byrne said of his college teammate. “Whether that’s playing off his fastball or slider — when both pitches are working — he’s really tough to hit against.”

Willmar has totaled 555 runs and 239 stolen bases this season and has three regular season games remaining to grow these league records.

“We’re just going to keep playing good baseball like we have been all summer long and take it one pitch at a time,” Smith said.

Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 080923.005.jpg
Willmar starting pitcher Ethan Stade fires a pitch against the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The catcher who tried throwing Willmar out on Thursday was Thunder Bay's Cade Marquardt. He's a Litchfield High School graduate who plays for Briar Cliff in Iowa. He threw out one runner, but Willmar stole six bases.

The Stingers (22-8, 48-16) are riding a seven-game winning streak and wrap up their final home series of the season against Thunder Bay at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar 12, Thunder Bay 1

Thunder Bay   000   000   100-1       7   1
Willmar            200   414   01x-12   16   0

Hitting - Thunder Bay: Blake Warner 2-3 rbi, Cade Marquardt 1-5, Griffin Olson 0-3 bb, Chad Herrera 1-3 r bb, Spencer Hans 2-4, Ariel Gonzalez 1-3 bb … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 1-4 r-2 rbi hbp sb-2, Stone Miyao 2-4 r rbi bb sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 3-5 r-2 rbi, Sean Rimmer 3-5 r-3 hr-2 rbi-4, Aidan Byrne 3-4 r sb, Luke Williams 1-3 r bb-2, Nick Poss 1-4 rbi bb sb, Zach Stroh 1-3 r hbp, Jack Hines 1-5 r 2b rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Thunder Bay: Riely Hunsaker (L, 1-1) 4.2-12-7-6-0-4, Ryan Garvey 1-3-4-1-1-2, Cale Beckman 1.2-1-1-1-3-2, Griffin Olson 0.2-0-0-0-0-1 … Willmar: Ethan Stade (2-0) 5-3-0-0-0-6, Rylen Bayne 1.2-4-0-0-1-2, Aaron Ragat 1.1-0-0-0-2-1, J.D. Hennen 1-0-0-0-2-1

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
