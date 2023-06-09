99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Northwoods League: Stingers steal one from Mankato

Willmar uses 7 stolen bases and 6 hits to beat Mankato 5-2

Baseball roundup
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
June 08, 2023 at 11:33 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers made it two in a row Thursday night.

Willmar won for the fifth time in six games, beating the Mankato MoonDogs 5-2 in a Northwoods League game before 789 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar made the most of six hits, stealing seven bases, and got strong pitching to beat Mankato.

Ray Cebulski, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound right-hander from Point Loma Nazarene University, picked up his second win of the season. Cebulski went five innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He struck out four and walked two. The native of San Diego, California has an 0.87 earned-run average in 10-1/3 innings with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Kevin Fitzer led the Stingers (7-2) offensively. The first baseman went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, a walk and stolen base from his No. 2 spot in the lineup. Fitzer is a 6-2, 200-pounder from California State-Northridge whose hometown is Aliso Viejo, Cal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stingers were 7-for-7 stealing bases. Kristofer Hokenson, Fitzer, Stone Miyao, Sean Rimmer, Jake Hjelle, Luke Williams and Kasten Furr all stole bases on the MoonDogs (5-6).

Willmar and Mankato continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Mankato’s ISG Field.

Willmar 5, Mankato 2

Mankato    100   000   001-2   6   5
Willmar      200   010   11x-5   6   1

Hitting - Mankato: Mikey Gottschalk 1-3 r bb-2, Ty Rumsey 0-4 bb, Brendan Hord 2-3 rbi bb, Max Williams 1-4 2b, Joe Hauser 1-4 r hr rbi, Jackson Cooke 1-4 … Willmar: Kristofer Hokenson 1-4 r rbi sb, Kevin Fitzer 2-4 2b sb r, Stone Miyao 0-2 r rbi bb sb, Sean Rimmer 1-4 rbi-3 sb, Scott Anderson 0-4 r, Jake Hjelle 0-3 hbp, Luke Williams 1-3 bb sb, Kasten Furr 1-2 r rbi bb-2 sb 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Mankato: Kyler Heyne 3-3-2-2-2-5, Breck Bradshaw (L) 3-1-1-1-2-2, Caleb Strack 1-1-1-1-1-2, Myles Meyer 1-1-1-1-1-3… Willmar: Ray Cebulski (W) 5-3-1-1-2-4, Rylen Bayne 3-1-0-0-1-3, Cole Colleran 1-2-1-1-1-0

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
