Northwoods League: Stingers take 2 from Border Cats

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers won their fifth straight game in a row, beating the Thunder Bay Border Cats 4-2 Sunday evening.

Three Stingers combined to throw a seven-hitter before 1,304 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Jack Kelley went the first 5-1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one. He allowed four hits and two runs, both earned. Kristofer Hokenson, who also has helped the Stingers in the outfield, then went three scoreless innings to pick up his first win in Willmar. He allowed three hits and struck out three.

Ethan Stad then got the final two outs to pick up the save.

Kelley is a right-hander from Palomar College. Hokenson is a left-hander from St. Louis Park and the University of Minnesota. He’s thrown 17-1/3 innings with a 6.75 ERA for Willmar.

Stad is a left-hander from New Ulm and Minnesota State University-Mankato. He’s tossed 9-⅔ innings with a 0.93 earned-run average. He has eight strikeouts and six walks.

Willmar (13-5, 39-13) remains in first place in the Northwoods League’s Great Plains West Division. St. Cloud (11-7, 32-20) and Mankato (12-8, 31-22) are two games behind and tied for second.

Willmar is host to St. Cloud at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar 4, Thunder Bay 2

Thunder Bay 001 010 000-2 7 2

Willmar 000 101 20x-4 6 2

Hitting - Thunder Bay: Patrick Engskov 1-4 r hr rbi, Trey Lewis 2-3 bb, Cole Ketzner 1-4 r hr rbi, Ryder Hernandez 1-4, Peter Fusek 1-1, Carter Allen 1-4 2b … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 1-4 r rbi sb-3, Kevin Fitzer 2-4 r 2b-2 rbi sb-2, Drey Dirksen 1-3 r bb, Kyle Payne 1-4 2b, Stone Miyao 0-2 rbi bb sf, Nick Poss 0-3 hbp, Zach Stroh 1-3, Jack Hines 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Thunder Bay: Karson Shepherd 4-2-1-1-2-6, Criffin Catto 2-3-1-1-0-1, Will Droll (L, 0-2) 1-1-2-1-0-2, Jacob Gajic 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Willmar: Jack Kelley 5.1-4-2-2-1-3, Kristofer Hokenson (W, 1-0) 3-3-0-0-0-3, Ethan Stade (Sv, 1) 0.2-0-0-0-0-0

Saturday

Willmar 12, Thunder Bay 2

Luke Schafer helped pace the Stingers to their fourth straight victory before 1,136 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Schafer, a senior right-hander from Indiana University Southeast, struck out nine and walked one in six innings to earn his second win. He allowed two hits and two runs.

Adam Biewen, a junior left-hander from Gustavus Adolphus College and a Golden Valley native, earned his first save of the season for Willmar. He pitched three relief innings with two strikeouts, allowing two hits and zero runs.

Andrew Sojka and Kyle Payne each hit two-run home runs. Sojka’s came in the third inning to give Willmar a 2-0 lead and Payne’s propelled the Stingers to a 12-2 lead in the eighth.

Sojka batted 2-for-4 with two runs, a pair of RBIs, two stolen bases and a walk. Payne was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a pair of runs, one walk and a stolen base.

Thunder Bay 000 002 00-2 4 3

Willmar 002 130 15x-12 9 1

Hitting - Thunder Bay: Patrick Engskov 2-4 r, Trey Lewis 0-2 r bb, Cole Ketzner 1-3, Tyler Kehoe 1-4 … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 hr bb sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 1-4 r sb-2, Sean Rimmer 0-3 r-2 bb sb, Aidan Byrne 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Stone Miyao 0-1 r rbi-2, Kyle Payne 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 hr bb sb, Parker Stinson 2-4 rbi-2 2b bb sb, Nick Poss 1-2 r rbi bb-2, Jack Hines 0-3 r bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Thunder Bay: Jack Pineau (L, 1-3) 3.1-3-2-2-1-1, Barron Sawyer 1.1-2-4-4-4-0, Ryan Vondracek 2.1-2-1-1-2-0, Zack Reid 1-2-5-3-0-0 … Willmar: Luke Schafer (W, 2-0) 6-2-2-2-1-9, Adam Biewen (Sv) 3-2-0-0-0-2