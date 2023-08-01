Northwoods League: Trio of Stingers help Great Plains West win the Home Run Challenge
Kevin Fitzer leads Willmar trio with 11 home runs in the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game Home Run Challenge
BISMARCK, N.D. — Willmar's Kevin Fitzer, Sean Rimmer and Drey Dirksen helped the Great Plains West to a 56-43 victory over the Great Plains East in the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game Home Run Challenge Monday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
Fitzer, a redshirt sophomore from California State-Northridge, had 11 home runs for the Great Plains West. He tied the Duluth Huskies' Brandon Compton on the Great Plains East squad for the second-most home runs of the challenge.
Fitzer's Great Plains West teammate, Jackson Hauge of the St. Cloud Rox, won the individual title with 12 home runs.
Rimmer, a junior from the University of Hawaii, added five home runs for the Great Plains West. Dirksen, a junior from Augustana University, tacked on four.
The 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game is set for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
Great Plains West (56 home runs)
1. Jackson Hauge (St. Cloud, individual winner) - 12
2. Kevin Fitzer (Willmar) - 11
3. Kip Fougerousse (Mankato) - 8
4. Drew Woodcox (Minot) - 8
5. Sean Rimmer (Willmar) - 5
6. Drey Dirksen (Willmar) - 4
7. Brendan Hord (Mankato) - 4
8. Ben Rosengard (Bismarck) - 2
9. Jack Herring (Bismarck) - 2
Great Plains East (43 home runs)
1. Brandon Compton (Duluth) - 11
2. Dylan O'Connell (Eau Claire) - 8
3. Michael Hallquist (Duluth) - 6
3. Reed Latimer (Eau Claire) - 6
5. Kimo Fukofuka (Rochester) - 6
6. Calyn Halvorson (Duluth) - 4
7. Ben Zeigler-Namoa (La Crosse) - 2
8. Ryan Nagelbach (Eau Claire) - 0
9. Danny Neri (La Crosse) - 0
