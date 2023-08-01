Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Northwoods League: Trio of Stingers help Great Plains West win the Home Run Challenge

Kevin Fitzer leads Willmar trio with 11 home runs in the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game Home Run Challenge

Willmar Stingers
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:38 PM

BISMARCK, N.D. — Willmar's Kevin Fitzer, Sean Rimmer and Drey Dirksen helped the Great Plains West to a 56-43 victory over the Great Plains East in the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game Home Run Challenge Monday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Fitzer, a redshirt sophomore from California State-Northridge, had 11 home runs for the Great Plains West. He tied the Duluth Huskies' Brandon Compton on the Great Plains East squad for the second-most home runs of the challenge.

Fitzer's Great Plains West teammate, Jackson Hauge of the St. Cloud Rox, won the individual title with 12 home runs.

Rimmer, a junior from the University of Hawaii, added five home runs for the Great Plains West. Dirksen, a junior from Augustana University, tacked on four.

The 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game is set for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Great Plains West (56 home runs)

1. Jackson Hauge (St. Cloud, individual winner) - 12
2. Kevin Fitzer (Willmar) - 11
3. Kip Fougerousse (Mankato) - 8
4. Drew Woodcox (Minot) - 8
5. Sean Rimmer (Willmar) - 5
6. Drey Dirksen (Willmar) - 4
7. Brendan Hord (Mankato) - 4
8. Ben Rosengard (Bismarck) - 2
9. Jack Herring (Bismarck) - 2

Great Plains East (43 home runs)

1. Brandon Compton (Duluth) - 11
2. Dylan O'Connell (Eau Claire) - 8
3. Michael Hallquist (Duluth) - 6
3. Reed Latimer (Eau Claire) - 6
5. Kimo Fukofuka (Rochester) - 6
6. Calyn Halvorson (Duluth) - 4
7. Ben Zeigler-Namoa (La Crosse) - 2
8. Ryan Nagelbach (Eau Claire) - 0
9. Danny Neri (La Crosse) - 0

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
