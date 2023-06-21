Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods League: Willmar completes doubleheader sweep of Minot

Stingers rack up 15 hits in 12-2 victory over Hot Tots to win Game 2

Baseball roundup
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
June 20, 2023 at 11:29 PM

MINOT, N.D. — The Willmar Stingers wound up with a sweep of the day-night doubleheader with the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday.

Willmar won the nightcap 12-2 after capturing the first game by an identical 12-2 score before

408 Northwoods League fans at Corbett Field.

Willmar had 15 hits. Leadoff hitter Aidan Byrne went 3-for-6 with a run and Stone Miyao, Sean Rimmer, Jake Hjelle and Luke Williams all had two hits.

Bryne is a shortstop from Eagan and Minnesota State University-Mankato. He’s batting .315 in 54 at-bats with a .377 on-base percentage and a .315 slugging percentage. He has six stolen bases.

Andrew Baumgart went the final three innings to get the save. The left-hander from Willmar and North Dakota State allowed two hits and no runs. He struck out one and walked three. In six appearances, all in relief, Baumgart is 2-0 with one save and a 3.72 earned-run average.

The game took 4 hours and 17 minutes to play. Willmar pitchers allowed eight hits and seven walks, hitting one batter. Minot pitchers allowed 15 hits, walked 13 and threw three wild pitches.

The teams conclude their four-game series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in Minot.

Willmar 12, Minot 2

Willmar    321   003   012-12   15   2
Minot      200   000   000-2   8   1

Hitting - Willmar: Aidan Byrne 3-6 r, Kevin Fitzer 1-6 r 2b rbi, Stone Miyao 2-4 r-2 2b rbi bb-2 sb, Sean Rimmer 2-6 r-2 2b rbi, Kyle Payne 1-5 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Jake Hjelle 2-3 r bb-3 sb, Zach Stroh 1-4 r rbi-3 bb-2, Kasten Furr 1-3 rbi-2 bb-3, Luke Williams 2-3 r-2 rbi bb-2 sf … Minot: Damone Hale 2-5 r, Tristan Moore 0-3 bb-2, Karson Evans 2-4 r hr rbi-2 bb, Christian Perez 1-3 bb, Brannon Mondragon 0-3 bb, Nic Pepe 1-3 bb, Ryan Recio 1-3 hbp, Gavin Bennett 0-3 bb, Zach Kluvers 1-4 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Michael Chevalier (W, 2-0) 3-4-2-2-2-5, Rylen Bayne 3-2-0-0-2-1, Andrew Baumgart (Sv) 3-2-0-0-3-1 … Minot: Tommy White (L) 1.2-6-5-4-3-4, Skout Rallo 3.1-2-1-1-3-3, Evan Valencia 1-3-3-3-2-1, Grant Faris 1.2-1-1-1-3-3, Travis Stapleton 1.1-3-2-2-2-0

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
