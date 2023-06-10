Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers belt a pair of homers in win

MANKATO — The Willmar Stingers went deep a couple times to beat the Mankato MoonDogs 9-2 before 2,175 fans Friday night at ISG Field.

Kevin Fitzer and Jake Hjelle each homered for Willmar, which lashed out 16 hits.

Fitzer went 1-for-4 with two runs and a walk to go with his home run, his fourth of the season. He’s batting .375 and is a first baseman from California State University-Northridge.

Hjelle was 4-for-5 with two runs, a double, a home run and three RBIs. The left fielder from the University of Minnesota-Crookston and East Grand Forks has his batting average up to .257.

Kyle Payne went 3-for-5 and Stone Miyah was 2-for-3 for the Stingers, who improved their Northwoods League Great Plains West Division record to 8-2. Mankato is 5-7.

Nolan Kemp got the pitching win in relief. He threw the middle 3-⅔ innings, striking out three, walking two and allowing two hits and no runs. He’s a right-hander from the University of St. Thomas and Chaska.

Mankato led 2-0 through five innings. Willmar tied it up with two runs in the sixth inning and added five more in the seventh to open it up. The Stingers added runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Willmar plays at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Waterloo, Iowa. The Stingers face the Bucks at Riverfront Stadium.

Willmar 9, Mankato 2

Willmar 000 002 511-9 16 0

Mankato 100 100 000-2 9 0

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 2-3 r bb-2, Kevin Fitzer 1-4 r-2 hr rbi bb, Graysen Tarlow 1-2 r bb-3, Sean Rimmer 2-5, Aidan Byrne 2-5 r-2, Jake Hjelle 4-5 r-2 2b hr rbi-3, Kyle Payne 3-5 r rbi, Luke Williams 1-4 3b rbi-4 sf … Mankato: Mikey Gottschalk 1-3 bb, Kip Fourgerousse 2-4 r bb, Ariel Armas 1-5 2b rbi, Brendan Hord 2-4 r 2b-2, Nolan Tichy 1-4, Ty Rumsey 1-4, Joe Hauser 0-2 rbi bb-2, Dustin Crenshaw 1-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Clay Beaumont 4-5-2-2-1-2, Nolan Kemp (W) 3.2-2-0-0-2-3, Kristofer Hokenson 0.1-2-0-1-0, Alex Clemons … Mankato: RJ Elmore 5.1-9-2-2-4-6 (L), Corbin Talley 1-1-3-3-2-0, Mitchel Casperson 0.2-3-2-2-0-2, Cameron Kramer 2-3-2-2-0-0