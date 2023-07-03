Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers bounce back against Thunder Bay Border Cats, 3-2

THUNDER BAY, Ontario — Sean Rimmer’s RBI single in the 10th inning propelled Willmar to a 3-2 victory over Thunder Bay on Sunday before 850 fans at Port Arthur Stadium.

Rimmer, a junior from the University of Hawaii, is batting .235 with 19 hits and 17 RBIs.

The Stingers scored three unanswered runs en route to their win. Willmar’s first two runs of the game came in the ninth inning to force the game into an extra inning.

Kris Hokenson hit a two-run RBI single into left field to score Parker Stinson and Kasten Furr.

Hokenson, a freshman at the University of Minnesota, has a .250 batting average with 16 hits and 17 RBIs.

Hokenson and Rimmer have each recorded at least one hit in seven of their last 10 games.

Alex Clemons earned his second win with the Stingers. The right-handed sophomore from South Dakota State University pitched 4-⅓ innings with six strikeouts and a pair of walks, allowing one hit and zero runs.

With the comeback win, Willmar has yet to lose back-to-back games. The Stingers hold the best record in the Northwoods League with a 25-8 record and a .758 winning percentage. They are Great Plains West Division first-half champions.

Willmar finishes its four-game series with Thunder Bay at 6:35 p.m. Monday at Port Arthur Stadium.

Willmar 3, Thunder Bay 2

Willmar 000 000 002 1-3 8 2

Thunder Bay 002 000 000 0-2 4 2

Hitting - Willmar: Luke Williams 0-0 r, Drey Dirksen 3-5, Sean Rimmer 1-2 rbi bb-3, Aidan Byrne 1-5, Parker Stinson 1-5 r, Kasten Furr 1-5 r, Zach Stroh 0-1 bb-2, Kris Hokenson 1-4 rbi-2 … Thunder Bay: Travis Chestnut 0-3 r bb-2 sb-2, Cole Ketzner 2-3 3b rbi-2 bb-2, Trey Lewis 0-2 bb-2, Peter Fusek 1-4 sb, Logan Johnstone 1-4, Jonah Sutton 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Jalen Vorpahl 4.2-3-2-2-4-2, Alex Clemons (W, 2-0) 4.1-1-0-0-2-6, Rylen Bayne (Sv, 0-0) 1-0-0-0-1-0 … Thunder Bay: Hendricks 4.1-2-0-0-3-6, M Tippie 3.2-2-0-0-2-1, Caleb Bunch (L, 4-1) 2-4-3-2-0-2

Saturday

Thunder Bay 10, Willmar 6

Thunder Bay’s four-run eighth inning propelled the Border Cats to a home victory over Willmar.

Jonah Sutton hit a three-run home run on a 2-2 count with two outs to push Thunder Bay’s lead to 10-6. Sutton finished the game 1-for-2 with three RBIs, one run and a pair of walks.

Right before Sutton’s home run, the previous batter, Tyler Griggs, hit an RBI single to score Cole Ketzner. Ketzner’s second run of the contest proved to be the game winner.

Willmar’s Aidan Byrne and Parker Stinson hit their first home runs of the season in the seventh inning, which came in back-to-back at-bats, to tie the game at 6-6. Byrne is a redshirt sophomore from Eagan and Minnesota State University-Mankato and Stinson is a redshirt sophomore from Indiana State University.

Willmar 200 100 300-6 8 0

Thunder Bay 500 010 04x-10 10 2

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 1-4 bb sb, Graysen Tarlow 1-4 r rbi bb, Kevin Fitzer 1-5 r, Luke Williams 1-4 r bb, Aidan Byrne 2-5 r rbi-3 hr, Parker Stinson 1-5 r bb, Sean Rimmer 1-3 r bb, Jack Hines 0-1 bb-3 sb-3 … Thunder Bay: Travis Chestnut 1-3 rbi-2, Patrick Engskov 1-5 r 2b, Logan Johnstone 1-5, Cole Ketzner 2-4 r-2 rbi bb sb, Tyler Kehoe 2-3 r-2 hr rbi-2 bb-2, Trey Lewis 0-3 r bb-2 sb-2, Tyler Griggs 2-3 r-3 rbi bb-2 sb-3, Jonah Sutton 1-2 r hr rbi-3 bb-2, Brayden Kuriger 0-4 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Will Whelan 0.2-3-5-5-4-1, Chris Rofe 3.1-0-0-0-4-5, Cole Colleran 2.2-4-1-1-1-1, Tyler Bryan (L, 2-2) 1.1-3-4-4-1-2 … Thunder Bay: Kannon Carr 3.1-4-3-3-4-3, Jacob Gajic 3.1-3-3-0-2-3, Caleb Bunch (W, 4-0) 2.1-1-0-0-1-3