Sports

Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers clobber Eau Claire Express in weekend series

Stingers win 11-4 on Sunday and 8-6 Saturday

Baseball roundup
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 8:25 PM

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Willmar Stingers continue to cruise after the All-Star break.

Trailing 4-2 through four innings on Sunday, the Stingers scored nine unanswered runs to run away with an 11-4 victory over the Eau Claire Express in front of 1,371 fans at Carson Park.

Willmar has won four straight games, including three consecutive games since the Great Plains All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The Stingers’ leadoff hitter propelled the offense on Sunday.

Andrew Sojka, a junior from California State-Northridge, went 2-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs. He hit a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning as part of a six-run frame.

In 24 games this season, Sojka is hitting for a .357 average with five home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 35 runs and 27 RBIs.

Kevin Fitzer, Sojka’s Cal State-Northridge teammate, also hit a home run for the Stingers. Going 2-for-5 on the day, Fitzer connected with a two-run shot in the top of the third.

Aidan Byrne went 3-for-5 for Willmar. Drey Dirksen and Dallas Duarte each added two hits.

Hunter Magnuson got the win in relief. The Valley City State University junior and 2021 Willmar High School grad struck out two while giving up three hits and one walk over four scoreless innings.

Willmar begins a two-game home series with the Minot Hot Tots Monday at Bill Taunton Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Willmar 11, Eau Claire 4

Willmar   002   016   200-11   13   1
Eau Claire     200   200   000-4   9   3
Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-5 hr r-3 rbi-5 bb sb, Kevin Fitzer 2-5 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb sb-2, Drey Dirksen 2-6 rbi, Sean Rimmer 1-4 r rbi bb sb, Dallas Duarte 2-4 bb sb-2, Jack Hines 1-5 rbi, Jake Hjelle 0-4 r bb sb, Zach Stroh 0-3 r-2 bb-2 sb-2, Aidan Byrne 3-5 r-2 sb … Eau Claire: Brigs Richartz 1-5 2b, Reed Latimer 0-5 r, Dylan O’Connell 1-1 hr r rbi-2, Temp Becerra 1-3, Bronson Rivera 2-4 r, Nate Witte 2-4 2b, Dallan Quigley 1-3 r bb sb, Kaden Galason 1-4 rbi-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Jonathan Zayas 3-3-3-2-0-3, Sam Malec 2-3-1-1-0-3, Hunter Magnuson (W, 1-0) 4-3-0-0-1-2-2 … Eau Claire: Freddy Rodriguez 5.1-4-4-3-5-5, Drew Conn (L, 0-1) 0.1-6-5-5-1-1, Tayler Montiel 2-1-2-1-1-1, Ray Cantelo 0.1-0-0-0-0-0, Coby Moe 1-2-0-0-0-1 

Saturday

Willmar 8, Eau Claire 6

Kevin Fitzer and Jack Hines each hit home runs for the Willmar Stingers in a series-opener win over the Eau Claire Express.

The crowd of 1,558 at Carson Park saw Hines go deep with a solo home run in the seventh inning. Fitzer followed that up in the eighth with a two-run shot.

Hines, a junior from Augustana University, finished 2-for-4. Fitzer was 2-for-5 with a double.

Zach Stroh also had two hits, finishing 2-for-4. Stroh is from Elk River and is a sophomore at Minnesota State-Mankato.

Adam Biewen collected his first win of the season for Willmar. The Gustavus Adolphus College junior by way of Golden Valley tossed 2-2/3 innings of relief.

Willmar   002   020   130-8   15   1
Eau Claire     020   001   030-6   13   2
Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 1-2 rbi, Sean Rimmer 1-2 r bb, Luke Williams 1-5 r-2, Stone Miyao 1-3 rbi bb sf, Kevin Fitzer 2-5 2b hr r-2 rbi-2, Kyle Payne 3-5 rbi-2, Jack Hines 2-4 hr r rbi bb, Kristofer Hokenson 1-4 bb, Zach Stroh 2-4 r, Nick Poss 1-5 r … Eau Claire: Nate Witte 1-6 r, Ryan Nagelbach 1-5 2b, Dylan O’Connell 2-5 2b r rbi, Reed Latimer 2-5 2b rbi, Bronson Rivera 1-4 bb, Temp Becerra 1-3 r bb-2, Brigs Richartz 2-3 2b r bb-2, Tanner Sagouspe 2-4 hr-2 r-2 rbi-3 bb, Dallan Quigley 1-4 bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Jack Kelley 3.1-6-2-2-2-4, Adam Biewen (W, 1-1) 2.2-1-1-1-3-5, Tom Sun 2-4-3-1-1-1, Aaron Ragat (Sv, 2) 1-2-0-0-1-0… Eau Claire: Isaiah Katz 4-7-2-0-1-4, Rigel Verciglio (L, 0-2) 0.2-3-2-2-2-0, Nick Fitzanko 2.2-5-4-4-1-2, Cameron Bagshaw 1.2-0-0-0-0-0

Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
