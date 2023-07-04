Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers close out road trip with an extra-inning win

THUNDER BAY, Ontario — The Willmar Stingers’ excursion to Canada ended with another victory.

In front of 860 fans at Port Arthur Stadium on Monday, the Stingers won 3-2 in 10 innings in the finale of a four-game road series with the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

Willmar went 3-1 on the trip. They also won back-to-back 10-inning games to close out the series.

In the top of the 10th, Luke Williams hit a two-out RBI single that scored the go-ahead run. Williams, a freshman from the University of Alabama, went 1-for-4 on Monday and is hitting .274 this summer.

Stone Miyao and Graysen Tarlow both had two hits for the Stingers. Miayo, a junior from the University of Hawaii, was 2-for-5 with a run. Tarlow, a redshirt sophomore from California State-Northridge, finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Ben Irsfeld threw two scoreless innings of relief in the ninth and 10th to get the win. A freshman from Minnesota State-Mankato, Irsfeld has a 4.30 earned-run average and 18 strikeouts in 14-2/3 innings this season.

Willmar returns to action at 7:05 p.m. Thursday against the Eau Claire Express at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.

Willmar 3, Thunder Bay 2

Willmar 000 002 000 1-3 8 1

Thunder Bay 000 000 200 0-2 11 1

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 2-5 r, Graysen Tarlow 2-3 r bb hbp, Drey Dirksen 1-5 rbi, Sean Rimmer 1-4, Kevin Fitzer 0-4 rbi, Aidan Byrne 0-3 r bb, Scott Anderson 1-4, Luke Williams 1-4 rbi sb… Thunder Bay: Travis Chestnut 4-5 rbi sb, Tyler Griggs 1-4 sh sb, Cole Ketzner 1-5, Trey Lewis 1-5 2b, Logan Johnstone 2-4 r bb, Zane Skansi 2-4 2b r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Nate Zyzda 5-3-0-0-4-3, Andrew Baumgart 2-4-2-2-0-2, Gino Cozzi 1-3-0-0-1-2, Ben Irsfeld (W) 2-1-0-0-0-0… Thunder Bay: Jack Pineau 5.2-5-2-2-1-5, Peyton Fosher 2.1-1-0-0-1-0, Cole Poirrier (L) 2-2-1-0-0-1