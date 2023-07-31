Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers, Drey Dirksen top Waterloo Bucks

Willmar grad homers in 4-2 home victory over Waterloo

Willmar vs. Waterloo, 073023.001.jpg
Willmar shortstop Aidan Byrne throws the ball to first base for an out against the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:17 PM

WILLMAR — Drey Dirksen helped lead the Stingers back to their winning ways on Sunday.

Dirksen played a role in Willmar’s first three runs in its 4-2 victory over the Waterloo Bucks before 1,153 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Dirksen, a graduate of Willmar High School and a junior at Augustana University, went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a pair of runs.

Dirksen, 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, blasted a two-run home run in the fourth inning to give the Stingers a 2-1 lead.

Dirksen later scored a run in the seventh inning to push the Stingers back ahead of the Bucks at 3-2. Aidan Byrne hit an RBI single with two outs to plate Dirksen.

Willmar vs. Waterloo, 073023.003.jpg
Willmar catcher Drey Dirksen smiles with the team's home run prop after hitting a two-run home run against the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar added an insurance run in the eighth inning. Sean Rimmer hit an RBI single to score Kyle Payne.

Waterloo’s Drew Donaldson and Marcus Heusohn each hit solo home runs. Donaldson gave the Bucks a 1-0 lead in the third inning and Heusohn tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth.

The 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Home Run Challenge and All-Star Game take place at 7:05 p.m. Monday and 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The Stingers have six all-stars: Dirksen, Kevin Fitzer, Stone Miyao, Kyle Payne, Sean Rimmer and Chris Rofe. Willmar’s coaching staff will coach the Great Plains West squad.

Dirksen, Fitzer and Rimmer will each participate in the home run challenge.

After the All-Star break, the Stingers (16-8, 42-16) play the Larks at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Willmar vs. Waterloo, 073023.002.jpg
Willmar starting pitcher Jack Kelley throws a pitch against the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar 4, Waterloo 2

Waterloo   001   001   000-2   6   0
Willmar     000   200   11x-4   8   0

Hitting - Waterloo: Drew Donaldson 1-4 r rbi hr, Brandon Fish 1-4, Marcus Heusohn 1-3 r rbi hr bb, Cole Hill 0-3 bb, Michael Lippe 1-4 sb, Greg Nichols 2-4, Aaron Ujimori 0-2 bb … Willmar: Stone Miyao 1-4, Kevin Fitzer 2-4 r, Drey Dirksen 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 hr, Sean Rimmer 1-4 rbi, Aidan Byrne 1-3 rbi sb, Jake Hjelle 1-3, Kyle Payne 1-3 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Waterloo: Ethan Bell 5-3-2-2-0-4, Eli Lehrman 1-0-0-0-0-1, Ethan Alexander (L, 4-2) 1-1-1-1-0-0, Evan Morrison 1-4-1-1-0-2 … Willmar: Jack Kelley 5-4-2-2-3-7, Tom Sun (W, 2-0) 3.1-2-0-0-0-3, Aaron Ragat (Sv) 0.2-0-0-0-0-0

Willmar vs. Waterloo, 073023.004.jpg
Willmar second baseman Stone Miyao throws the ball to first base for an out against the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Saturday

Waterloo 6, Willmar 2

Waterloo held the Stingers to three hits en route to a Northwoods League victory before 1,139 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Bucks scored four of their six runs in the first inning. Greg Nichols highlighted the inning with a two-run RBI triple.Ben Gallaher also hit a solo home run for Waterloo in the eighth inning.

Nichols finished 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, one run and a stolen base. Gallaher was 2-for-4 with a home run and a double, two RBIs and one run.

Willmar’s three hits came from Luke Williams and Sean Rimmer.

Rimmer, a junior from the University of Hawaii, was 1-for-1 with an RBI. He plated Zach Stroh in the eighth inning to get Willmar on the scoreboard.

Williams, a freshman from the University of Alabama, went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base. His double scored Jake Hjelle for the Stingers’ second run of the game in the ninth inning.

Waterloo   400   000   101-6   6   1
Willmar     000   000   011-2   3   3

Hitting - Waterloo: Michael Lippe 0-5 r, Brandon Fish 1-4 r bb, Elliot Good 1-3, Cole Hill 0-3 r rbi, Greg Nichols 1-4 r 3b rbi-2 sb, Drew Donaldson 1-3 rbi bb, Christian Smith 0-4 r, Ben Gallaher 2-4 r 2b hr rbi-2 … Willmar: Sean Rimmer 1-1 rbi, Kevin Fitzer 0-4 sb, Dallas Duarte 0-3 bb, Jake Hjelle 0-3 r sb, Luke Williams 2-4 2b rbi sb, Kyle Payne 0-3 bb, Zach Stroh 0-3 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Waterloo: Diego Cardenas 3-0-0-0-0-2, Blake Burris (W) 2-1-0-0-1-1, Andrew Dusablon 3-1-1-1-1-2, Sam Skarich 1-1-1-1-1-1 … Willmar: Luke Schafer (L, 2-1) 6-4-4-1-2-7, Sam Malec 3-2-2-2-0-3

