Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers hammer St. Cloud Rox, 16-2

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers got their bats going Monday night, hammering out 16 hits in a 16-2 Northwoods League victory before 1,008 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Jack Hines and Stone Miyao led Willmar’s offense. Hines went 4-for-5 with a walk and two runs from the lead-off position in the lineup. The third baseman from Augustana University is batting .317 with a .482 on-base percentage and an .895 OPS in 18 games.

Miyao went 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. The second baseman from the University of Hawaii is batting .319 with a .423 on-base percentage and .776 OPS in 29 games.

Aidan Byrne had three hits and Andrew Sojka and Luke Williams each had two for the Stingers (2-3 second half, 28-11 overall).

Sam Malec got the pitching win, tossing 5-1/3 innings of relief. He allowed two hits and two walks, striking out three with no runs allowed. The right-hander from Woodbury and the University of Minnesota is now 1-0 in 9-1/3 innings this season for the Stingers, his third season with the team. He has nine strikeouts and two walks with a 2.89 earned-run average.

Michael McNamara homered for St. Cloud (5-2 second half, 26-15 overall).

The series between the Stingers and the Rox moves to St. Cloud, where the teams play at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Joe Faber Field.

Willmar 16, St. Cloud 2

St. Cloud 200 000 000-2 5 4

Willmar 244 213 00x-16 16 0

Hitting - St. Cloud: John Nett 0-3 r bb-2 sb, Jackson Hauge 0-3 bb-2, Michael McNamara 1-3 r hr rbi-2 bb, Kyle Jackson 1-4, Sawyer Smith 0-3 bb, Matt Goetzmann 0-3 bb, Carson Keithley 2-4 … Willmar: Jack Hines 4-5 r-2 bb, Andrew Sojka 2-5 r-2 2b-2 rbi-4 sb-2, Dallas Duarte 0-4 r-2 rbi bb sb, Kevin Fitzer 0-3 r rbi-2 bb-2, Aidan Byrne 3-5 r-2 3b rbi-2 bb, Sean Rimmer 0-4 r bb-2, Stone Miyao 4-5 r-2 rbi, Kyle Payne 1-2 r rbi-2 bb-2, Luke Williams 2-4 r-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Gavin Jacobsen (L) 2-5-6-6-2-0, Brandon Jaenke 0.1-1-4-4-4-0, Owen Marsh 2.2-4-3-2-3-3, Ryan Chmielewski … Willmar: Luke Schafer 3.2-3-2-2-4-1, Sam Malec (W) 5.1-2-0-0-2-3