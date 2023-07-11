Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers hammer St. Cloud Rox, 16-2

Willmar knocks out 16 hits to blast St. Cloud at Bill Taunton Stadium

Baseball roundup
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:10 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers got their bats going Monday night, hammering out 16 hits in a 16-2 Northwoods League victory before 1,008 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Jack Hines and Stone Miyao led Willmar’s offense. Hines went 4-for-5 with a walk and two runs from the lead-off position in the lineup. The third baseman from Augustana University is batting .317 with a .482 on-base percentage and an .895 OPS in 18 games.

Miyao went 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. The second baseman from the University of Hawaii is batting .319 with a .423 on-base percentage and .776 OPS in 29 games.

Aidan Byrne had three hits and Andrew Sojka and Luke Williams each had two for the Stingers (2-3 second half, 28-11 overall).

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Litchfield vs. NLS, 071023.002.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Litch comes through in the clutch
Litchfield Post 104 rallies to beat New London-Spicer 7-6 in sub-state playoffs
36m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers center fielder Brett Bateman makes a diving catch during a Northwoods League game against the Rochester Honkers on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Stinger Bateman goes to Cubs in draft
Outfielder from Mounds View and the Gophers is picked in the 8th round by Chicago
5h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs win Charlie Larca Memorial Tournament
Amateur baseball report for July 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Braeden Tersteeg hits a walk-off RBI single to secure the championship
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar stings MoonDogs, gets back into win column
Stingers snap three-game losing streak with 7-6 victory over Mankato
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
VFW baseball roundup: New London-Spicer holds off Willmar for Starbuck tourney title
VFW baseball report for July 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. With 2 runs in the 1st inning, NLS beats Willmar Post 1639, 2-1
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express upend Willmar Stingers in extras
Eau Claire bests Willmar in 10th inning, 8-7
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Late surge lifts Litchfield over Willmar
Baseball report for Friday, July 7, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Post 104 comes away with 9-5 American Legion victory
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, 1, celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers looking to maintain high standards
Stingers look for a strong finish after a league-best showing in the 1st half
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express spoil Willmar Stingers' 2nd-half opener
Eau Claire rolls to a 15-5 victory over Willmar
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball roundup
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry gets 2 on Benson Post 62
American Legion baseball report for Thursday, July 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dylan Alexander paces Glenwood-Lowry to a pair of wins, 6-4 and 3-1
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Sam Malec got the pitching win, tossing 5-1/3 innings of relief. He allowed two hits and two walks, striking out three with no runs allowed. The right-hander from Woodbury and the University of Minnesota is now 1-0 in 9-1/3 innings this season for the Stingers, his third season with the team. He has nine strikeouts and two walks with a 2.89 earned-run average.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael McNamara homered for St. Cloud (5-2 second half, 26-15 overall).

The series between the Stingers and the Rox moves to St. Cloud, where the teams play at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Joe Faber Field.

Willmar 16, St. Cloud 2

St. Cloud    200   000   000-2   5   4
Willmar      244   213   00x-16   16   0

Hitting - St. Cloud: John Nett 0-3 r bb-2 sb, Jackson Hauge 0-3 bb-2, Michael McNamara 1-3 r hr rbi-2 bb, Kyle Jackson 1-4, Sawyer Smith 0-3 bb, Matt Goetzmann 0-3 bb, Carson Keithley 2-4 … Willmar: Jack Hines 4-5 r-2 bb, Andrew Sojka 2-5 r-2 2b-2 rbi-4 sb-2, Dallas Duarte 0-4 r-2 rbi bb sb, Kevin Fitzer 0-3 r rbi-2 bb-2, Aidan Byrne 3-5 r-2 3b rbi-2 bb, Sean Rimmer 0-4 r bb-2, Stone Miyao 4-5 r-2 rbi, Kyle Payne 1-2 r rbi-2 bb-2, Luke Williams 2-4 r-3 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Gavin Jacobsen (L) 2-5-6-6-2-0, Brandon Jaenke 0.1-1-4-4-4-0, Owen Marsh 2.2-4-3-2-3-3, Ryan Chmielewski … Willmar: Luke Schafer 3.2-3-2-2-4-1, Sam Malec (W) 5.1-2-0-0-2-3

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 001.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Toys for Tots holds its 10th annual Disc Golf Tourney
1d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Sports
College softball: Callie Danielson tabbed as Ridgewater Warriors' new head coach
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Auto racing logo
Sports
Auto racing: Sophie Anderson picks up Pure Stock win at KRA Speedway
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails duo dominates in Corn Belt win over Wabasso Jaxx
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Post 167 vs. Wildcats, 070523.001.jpg
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Gabe Rohman, New London-Spicer shut down Willmar
5d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Hayden Venenga, 77, jumps up to try to block a pass by Hutchinson's Logan Butler during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Football: Willmar lineman makes a big-time commitment
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers close out road trip with an extra-inning win
Jul 3
 · 
By  Joe Brown