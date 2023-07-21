6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers out-pitch St. Cloud Rox, 2-0

Chris Rofe improves his record to 4-0, allowing 1 hit over 7 innings in Willmar’s win at St. Cloud

Baseball roundup
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 9:58 PM

WILLMAR — ST. CLOUD —The top two teams in the Northwoods League’s Great Plains West Division went at it again on Thursday night. And this time, it turned out to be a pitchers’ duel.

The Willmar Stingers beat the St. Cloud Rox 2-0 before 1,643 fans at Joe Faber Field.

Willmar’s Chris Rofe (4-0) out-dueled St. Cloud’s Tommy Gross (5-1), who picked up his first loss of the season.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.001.jpg
Sports
Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers
Stingers right fielder Sean Rimmer smacks game-winning hit in 8th of Willmar’s 4-1 win over Rochester
23h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo opens playoffs with a win
Post 380 beats Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 8-1 in South Central Sub-State Junior Legion play
23h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Granite Falls Kilowatts shut down Willmar Rails
Bennett Knapper allows 3 hits in 8 innings and also goes 4-for-4 at the plate in Granite Falls’ win over Willmar
23h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
Rochester hands Willmar a 4-3 loss before 1,038 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament
Litchfield beats Sartell 7-6 to win the rubber match of the best-of-3 series
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
Willmar Stingers left-hander Andrew Baumgart is throwing submarine style after being a conventional pitcher before this season
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
Evan Zimmer helps lead Post 233 to a Game 1 win with a complete-game effort over Redwood Falls, 9-1
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, July 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Six-seeded Paynesville knocks off the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in County Line League playoffs
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
Stingers win 18-4 on Sunday, 14-3 on Saturday
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
Baseball report for Saturday, July 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. It beats Brooten 11-3 to win the Division II Central Sub-State Northeast tournament
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Rofe, a right-hander from Mount Marty College, allowed one hit over seven innings, striking out six and walking two. He is now 4-0 with two saves and a 1.93 earned-run average over 32-2/3 innings. He has 39 strikeouts and 21 walks.

Rylen Bayne went the final two innings for the Stingers (10-5, 36-13). He’s a right-hander from Bellevue College with a 1-1 record and three saves in 22 innings. He has a 3.68 ERA after allowing two hits and a walk and striking out one Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gross, a right-hander from Creighton University, went six innings, allowing two hits and two unearned runs. He struck out four and walked five..

Willmar used three hits, six walks and five hit-by-pitches to beat St. Cloud (9-6, 30-19).The Stingers also stole five bases, scoring both their runs in the top of the first inning.

Stone Miyao was 1-for-5 with a run and a stolen base, Kevin Fitzer was 1-for-3 with a run and two-hit-by-pitches and Parker Stinson was 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and an RBI. Stinson, a right fielder from Indiana State University, is batting .246 in 16 games with Willmar. He has two home runs, two triples and 14 RBIs with a .333 on-base percentage and .421 slugging percentage.

The game took 2 hours and 37 minutes to complete.

The Stingers and Rox play again at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Faber.

Willmar 2, St. Cloud 0

Willmar      200   000   000-2   3   0
St. Cloud    000   000   000-0   3   1

Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 0-1 bb-2 hbp-2, Stone Miyao 1-5 r sb, Kevin Fitzer 1-3 r hbp-2, Drey Dirksen 0-4 bb, Aidan Byrne 0-3 bb, Parker Stinson 1-3 rbi hbp sb, Zach Stroh 0-3 bb sb, Kyle Payne 0-3 bb … St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 1-3 hbp, Jackson Hauge 1-4, John Nett 0-2 bb sac, Kyle Jackson 1-4, Davis Cop 0-3 bb, Sawyer Smith 0-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Chris Rofe (W, 4-0) 7-1-0-0-2-6, Rylen Bayne (Sv, 3) 2-2-0-0-1-1 … St. Cloud: Tommy Gross (L, 5-1) 6-2-2-0-5-4, Andrew Morones 2-0-0-0-0-3, Jake Burcham 1-1-0-0-1-1

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A Stingers reunion for these 2 former sluggers
5d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.001.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Friday, July 14, 2023
5d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD's Jack Kaiser, left, slides into home plate for a run during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: BOLD Mudhens advance to the finals
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.001.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Litchfield baseball coach to enter Hall of Fame
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Thursday, July 13, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven Post 223's Luke Jeseritz rounds third and looks towards home while his helmet slides down during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown