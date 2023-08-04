Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers return with a victory

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Willmar Stingers rolled in their return from the All-Star break.

Facing the Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Willmar locked up an 8-2 victory on Thursday.

With the win, the Stingers (17-8) maintain their one-game lead on the St. Cloud Rox in the Great Plains West Division second-half standings. The Larks are fifth with a 7-20 record.

Willmar built a 5-0 lead through the first three innings. Two runs came in the top of the first following a Drey Dirksen RBI single and a bases-loaded walk by Sean Rimmer.

Then in the top of the third, Kristofer Hokenson broke the game wide open for the Stingers. The University of Minnesota freshman by way of St. Louis Park hit a three-run home run. It was the first homer of the season for Hokenson, who is hitting .194 with 21 RBIs and 23 runs in 34 games this season.

Seven different players had hits for Willmar. Leading the way was Dallas Duarte, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Duarte is a senior from the University of Hawaii.

Ethan Stade got his first victory as a Stinger after holding Bismarck scoreless with three hits and five walks, allowing three strikeouts over six innings. Stade is from New Ulm and is a redshirt freshman at Minnesota State-Mankato.

A pair of Willmar High School grads played for the Stingers. Dirksen was 1-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Hunter Magnuson pitched the ninth inning, getting the last two outs of the game.

Willmar and Bismarck face off again at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Willmar 8, Bismarck 2

Willmar 203 011 010-8 8 2

Bismarck 000 000 020-2 7 2

Hitting - Willmar: Kyle Payne 1-3 r bb hbp sb, Kevin Fitzer 1-5 r sb, Drey Dirksen 1-4 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Stone Miyao 1-3 bb-2 sb, Dallas Duarte 2-4 rbi hbp sb, Sean Rimmer 1-3 r rbi bb-2, Nick Poss 0-3 r-2 bb hbp sb-2, Kristofer Hokenson 1-3 hr r rbi-3 bb-2, … Bismarck: Garret Hill 1-4 2b r bb, Brock Kleszcz 1-4 2b r, Aaron Biediger 3-4 rbi-2, Luke Saunders 1-3 2b hbp, Robby Harrison 1-2 bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Ethan Stade (W, 1-0) 6-3-0-0-5-3, Will Whelan 2-3-2-2-2-2, J.D. Hennen 0.1-1-0-0-1-0, Hunter Magnuson 0.2-0-0-0-0-0 … Bismarck: Murphy Bostick (L, 0-2) 1-1-2-2-2-1, Jackson Chancey 3-4-3-3-2-2, Grayson Eierman 3-2-2-2-5-1, Justin Goldstein 2-1-1-1-1-1