Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers stay even with St. Cloud Rox

Willmar beats St. Cloud 8-6, scoring twice after a rain delay, to remain tied for first place

Baseball roundup
The Willmar Stingers' Zach Stroh, 31, is greeted by teammate Kevin Fitzer after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the St. Cloud Rox on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 11:01 PM

WILLMAR — After an impromptu break, the Willmar Stingers found themselves in the winner’s column Wednesday.

Tied 6-6 with the St. Cloud Rox in the sixth inning, the Northwoods League game was briefly delayed due to rain at Bill Taunton Stadium. When the two teams came out of the break, the Stingers tacked on a pair of runs that made the difference in an 8-6 victory.

The win puts Willmar in a tie with St. Cloud for the top spot in the Great Plains West Division lead. Willmar goes to 6-2 while St. Cloud drops to 7-3.

After the rain delay, the Stingers got on the board after Karsten Furr reached home on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Luke Williams reached home on a Scott Anderson ground out. Furr is a junior from the University of New Orleans and Williams is a freshman from the University of Alabama.

The Willmar Stingers' Kyle Payne slides into second base safely for a stolen base in a Northwoods League game against the St. Cloud Rox on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
The Willmar Stingers' Kyle Payne slides into second base safely for a stolen base in a Northwoods League game against the St. Cloud Rox on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Kevin Fitzer led the Stingers’ offense. The Cal State-Northridge redshirt sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

The Stingers fell into a jam in the ninth inning as the Rox loaded the bases with two outs. Willmar pitcher Tyler Bryan, a freshman from Northwestern State University in Louisiana, coaxed Ethan Navratil into a groundout for the final out.

Willmar High School grad Andrew Baumgart got credit for the win after tossing three scoreless innings of relief. He gave up one hit and two walks.

Willmar is host to the Mankato MoonDogs at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

Willmar 8, St. Cloud 6

St. Cloud    010   500   000-6   6   4
Willmar      030   302   000-8   5   2
Hitting - St. Cloud: John Nett 1-3 r bb-2, Kyle Jackson 0-4 r rbi bb, Jackson Hauge 0-1 rbi bb-4, Ike Mezzenga 2-5 2b rbi-2, Carson Keithley 1-4 2b r-2 bb, Ripken Reese 0-3 r bb-2, Ethan Navratil 2-5 r rbi-2  … Willmar: Luke Williams 0-3 r-2 bb-2, Kevin Fitzer 2-4 2b rbi-2 bb, Scott Anderson 0-4 rbi-2 bb, Sean Rimmer 1-4 bb, Aidan Byrne 1-4 r, Jonathan Lane 1-2 r-2 bb hbp, Zach Stroh 0-3 r bb, Kasten Furr 0-2 r-2 rbi-3 bb-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Kobly Gartner 2-1-3-0-1-0, Brandon Jaenke 3-3-5-5-6-1, Chris Brown (L) 3-1-0-0-2-3  … Willmar: Nate Zyzyda 3.2-4-4-3-2-2, Gino Cozzi 0-1-2-2-3-0, Andrew Baumgar (W)t 3-1-0-0-2-0, Tyler Bryan (Sv) 2.1-0-0-0-4-3

The Willmar Stingers' Kevin Fitzer looks on after connecting with the ball in a Northwoods League game against the St. Cloud Rox on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
The Willmar Stingers' Kevin Fitzer looks on after connecting with the ball in a Northwoods League game against the St. Cloud Rox on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
