Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers won a pair of games over the weekend thanks to a barrage of offense.

Hosting the Minnesota Mud Puppies for a pair of Northwoods League games, the Stingers capped off a sweep Sunday with an 18-4 victory in front of 1,026 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Over the two games, Willmar outscored Minnesota 32-7 and had 26 hits.

The Stingers have won six straight games and are tied for the Great Plains West Division lead with the St. Cloud Rox. Both have 8-4 second-half records.

Up 7-0 through four innings, the Stingers pulled away Sunday with a 10-run bottom of the fifth.

Eight Willar players had hits, led by Drey Dirksen and Parker Stinson.

Dirksen, an Augustana University junior and Willmar High School grad, went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Dirksen is batting .330 with a .421 on-base percentage, four home runs, 25 RBIs and 22 runs this summer.

Stinson, a redshirt sophomore from Indiana State University, has a .240 average with 15 runs and 13 RBIs in 14 games.

Kyle Payne went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first. Payne, a junior from Northwest Nazarene University, is hitting .353 with four home runs and 31 RBIs this season.

The Stingers are back at Bill Taunton Stadium on Tuesday to face the Rochester Honkers. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m.

Willmar 18, Minnesota 4

Minnesota 000 040 000-4 11 5

Willmar 430 0(10)1 00x-18 14 1

Hitting - Minnesota: Tanner Recchio 2-5 2b r sb, Mitch Cummins 1-5 2b r rbi-2, Brady Zavorek 2-5, Carter Hanson 1-5, Teige Lethert 2-3 2b bb, Sam Kennedy 1-4 r, Lincoln Berry 1-3 r rbi, AJ Carter 1-1 … Willmar: Stone Miyao 1-5 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Kevin Fitzer 1-4 r bb hbp, Sean Rimmer 2-6 r-3 rbi, Drey Dirksen 3-5 2b r-2 rbi-2 bb, Dallas Duarte 2-4 r-2 rbi-4 bb hbp sb, Kyle Payne 1-4 hr r-3 rbi-5 bb-2 sb, Parker Stinson 3-5 3b r-2 rbi bb sb, Kasten Furr 1-2 r-3 rbi hbp-3 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnesota: Logan Olson (L) 2-7-7-7-1-2, Konnor Kirchoffner 2-1-3-2-3-4, Teague Robertson 0.2-5-7-5-1-0, Jackson Thielen 1.1-1-1-1-2-1, Josh Kirchhoff 1-0-0-0-2-2, Chayton Fischer 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Willmar: Jack Kelly 4.1-8-4-4-0-5, Will Whelan (W) 2.2-2-0-0-2-4, Tyler Bryan 2-1-0-0-0-4

Saturday

Willmar 14, Minnesota 3

The Stingers earned their fifth consecutive victory behind another strong evening at the plate before 1,076 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.

Willmar, which has now scored at least 10 runs in every game of their winning streak, belted out 12 hits. Four of those were for extra base hits.

Minnesota took an early lead in the top of the first inning when Tanner Recchio scored off a Will Couchman RBI groundout. After that, it didn’t take long for Willmar to find its footing.

The Stingers scored 12 unanswered runs with nine coming in the first three innings.

Sean Rimmer hit a two-run home run in the first inning, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBIs, one run and a walk.

Parker Stinson hit his first home at Bill Taunton Stadium, scoring two runs in the seventh inning. He finished 2-for-3 with a triple, four runs, four RBIs, one walk and a stolen base.

Stone Miyao, Kyle Payne, Andrew Sojka and Zach Stroh each added a pair of hits in the win.

Luke Schafer, from Indiana University-Southeast, earned his first win on the mound with the Stingers. He pitched five innings with seven strikeouts and two walks, allowing one hit, one run and zero earned runs.

Minnesota 100 000 200-3 5 2

Willmar 243 030 20x-14 12 1

Hitting - Minnesota: Tanner Recchio 2-3 r rbi-2 bb sb, Will Couchman 0-3 rbi, Chayton Fischer 2-3 r bb, Nick Ibrahim 1-4 r … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-4 r rbi-3 hbp sb, Stone Miyao 2-4 r-2 rbi bb sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 1-4 2b rbi-2, Sean Rimmer 1-4 hr r rbi-2 bb, Kyle Payne 2-5 r-2 sb, Zach Stroh 2-3 r-3 hbp, Parker Stinson 2-3 3b hr r-4 rbi-4 bb sb, Jack Hines 0-2 r rbi bb sf

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnesota: Jack Nicklaus (L) 2.1-5-8-8-2-1, Austin Shingledecker 2-4-4-4-1-3, Ethan Sannes 1.2-1-0-0-1-0, Caden Carsen 2-2-2-2-0-3 … Willmar: Luke Schafer (W) 5-1-1-0-2-7, Gino Cozzi 2-3-2-2-2-4, Jonathan Zayas 2-1-0-0-0-2