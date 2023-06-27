Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers win with a walk-off

WILLMAR — Down 6-2 through six innings, the Willmar Stingers mounted a furious comeback.

Taking on the Minnesota Mud Puppies in front of 708 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium on Monday, the Stingers scored five unanswered runs for a 7-6 extra-inning victory.

Willmar Stingers pitcher Nate Zyzda makes a pickoff throw to first base during a Northwoods League game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Luke Williams, a freshman from the University of Alabama, started the top of the 10th inning on second base. He reached third after a pop fly by Zach Stroh. Then with Aidan Byrne in the batter’s box, Williams reached home after a wild pitch for the walk-off run.

The Mud Puppies (5-9) put Willmar in an early hole after a four-run third inning. In that frame, Joe Roder hit a solo home run and Carter Hanson connected with a three-run double. Roder is a freshman from the University of St. Thomas and a New Prague product. Hanson is from Bloomington and is a sophomore at the University of Massachusetts.

The Minnesota Mud Puppies' Joe Roder high-fives teammates after hitting a home run in the third inning of a Northwoods League game against the Willmar Stingers on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Starting in the seventh, the Stingers started to claw back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar (21-6) closed the gap to two runs in the seventh following RBI singles by Graysen Tarlow and Rimmer. They made it 6-5 in the eighth following a sacrifice fly by Byrne that scored Kristofer Hokenson.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Stone Miayo tied the game at 6-6 with a sacrifice fly that scored Kasten Furr.

Jack Hines and Tarlow each had two hits for Willmar. Hines is an Augustana University junior from Lombard, Illinois. Tarlow is a redshirt sophomore from California State-Northridge.

The Willmar Stingers' Parker Stinson takes a swing at a pitch during a Northwoods League game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Chris Rofe picked up the win after striking out three with one walk and no hits surrendered over one inning. Rofe is a senior from Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota.

The Stingers and Mud Puppies play again at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday back at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar 7, Minnesota 6

Minnesota 004 101 000 0-6 8 1

Willmar 002 000 211 1-7 7 1

Hitting - Minnesota: Tanner Recchio 1-5 r bb sb-2, Joe Roder 3-5 hr r rbi bb, Mitch Cummins 1-4 r rbi bb-2, Teige Lethert 1-5 rbi, Kyle Law 0-5 r, Brady Zavorek 0-3 r bb-2, Carter Hanson 2-2 2b rbi-3 bb-3, Will Couchman 0-3 r bb-2… Willmar: Jack Hines 2-4 r-2 bb sb, Graysen Tarlow 2-5 rbi, Kasten Furr 0-0 r, Kevin Fitzer 0-3 bb-2, Sean Rimmer 1-5 r rbi-2, Stone Miyao 1-3 bb sf, Luke Williams 0-0 r, Kristofer Hokenson 0-2 r rbi bb-3 sb-3, Zach Stroh 0-4 bb, Aidan Byrne 1-3 r rbi sf sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnesota: Jacob Mrosko 4-3-2-1-4-4, Laif Hultine 2-0-0-0-1-2, Teague Robertson 0.1-3-2-2-1-0, Ryan Lambert (L) 3.1-1-3-2-2-5 … Willmar: Nate Zyzda 3-4-4-4-4-2, Rylen Bayne 2.2-3-2-2-4-2, Cole Colleran 3.1-1-0-0-2-5, Chris Rofe (W) 1-0-0-0-1-3

