Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers win with a walk-off

Stingers rally from 4 runs down to beat Minnesota Mud Puppies, 7-6 in 10 innings

Willmar Stingers third baseman Aidan Byrne, left, tags out the Minnesota Mud Puppies' Brady Zavorek during a Northwoods League game on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:57 PM

WILLMAR — Down 6-2 through six innings, the Willmar Stingers mounted a furious comeback.

Taking on the Minnesota Mud Puppies in front of 708 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium on Monday, the Stingers scored five unanswered runs for a 7-6 extra-inning victory.

Willmar Stingers pitcher Nate Zyzda makes a pickoff throw to first base during a Northwoods League game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Luke Williams, a freshman from the University of Alabama, started the top of the 10th inning on second base. He reached third after a pop fly by Zach Stroh. Then with Aidan Byrne in the batter’s box, Williams reached home after a wild pitch for the walk-off run.

The Mud Puppies (5-9) put Willmar in an early hole after a four-run third inning. In that frame, Joe Roder hit a solo home run and Carter Hanson connected with a three-run double. Roder is a freshman from the University of St. Thomas and a New Prague product. Hanson is from Bloomington and is a sophomore at the University of Massachusetts.

The Minnesota Mud Puppies' Joe Roder high-fives teammates after hitting a home run in the third inning of a Northwoods League game against the Willmar Stingers on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Starting in the seventh, the Stingers started to claw back.

Willmar (21-6) closed the gap to two runs in the seventh following RBI singles by Graysen Tarlow and Rimmer. They made it 6-5 in the eighth following a sacrifice fly by Byrne that scored Kristofer Hokenson.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Stone Miayo tied the game at 6-6 with a sacrifice fly that scored Kasten Furr.

Jack Hines and Tarlow each had two hits for Willmar. Hines is an Augustana University junior from Lombard, Illinois. Tarlow is a redshirt sophomore from California State-Northridge.

The Willmar Stingers' Parker Stinson takes a swing at a pitch during a Northwoods League game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Chris Rofe picked up the win after striking out three with one walk and no hits surrendered over one inning. Rofe is a senior from Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota.

The Stingers and Mud Puppies play again at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday back at Bill Taunton Stadium.

American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry grabs a pair of wins
Glenwood-Lowry sweeps Ashby in a doubleheader, 2-1 and 9-7
June 26, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NCAA Baseball: College World Series Final-Florida vs LSU
College
LSU routs Florida in Game 3 to win College World Series
Dylan Crews, the Golden Spikes winner as the national player of the year, had a triple, three runs and an RBI as LSU bounced back after losing 24-4 on Sunday.
June 26, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
American Legion baseball roundup: Mudhens Tournament ends without a title game
Rain forces the cancellation of all games Sunday except the third-place game won by New London-Spicer
June 25, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar pitcher Christian Lessman lines up a toss during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Amateur Baseball roundup: A win for Milroy Yankees over Willmar Rails in 2 ballparks
Baseball report for Sunday, June 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Milroy beats Willmar 6-3 Suday in a game that started at Bill Taunton Stadium’s Baker Field and ended up at Klemmetson Field
June 25, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Northwoods League: Stingers keep up high-scoring ways against Honkers
Willmar goes for 13 hits in a 13-7 win over Rochester on Sunday
June 25, 2023 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
St Cloud Rox Jackson Hauge 1.jpg
Former Mud Puppies find a home with St. Cloud Rox
Jackson Hauge and Ben Vujovich played 36 games — all on the road — for the Minnesota Mud Puppies last summer and are grateful to have found a team that plays home games in the St. Cloud Rox.
June 25, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Bird Island's Nic Taylor races home for a run during an amateur baseball game against Atwater on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Kingery Field in Atwater.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs pile up the hits
Baseball report for Friday, June 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bird Island uses a 15-hit attack to overwhelm the Atwater Chuckers, 17-6
June 23, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Northwoods League: Stingers edge Rox to increase division lead
Willmar is up 4 games on St. Cloud in the Great Plains West after Friday’s 2-1 win
June 23, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Raymond Rockets third baseman Isaac Call looks to throw to first for an out during a Corn Belt League game against the Bird Island Bullfrogs on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Bird Island.
Sports
Amateur baseball notebook: There's double duty for this Raymond Rocket
Isaac Call is batting fourth for Raymond, but he's also a starting safety on a nationally ranked Bethel University football team
June 23, 2023 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
American Legion baseball roundup: Madison starts strong to beat Granite Falls
Post 69 falls to Madison 7-4 after beating Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 11-1 in 5 innings
June 23, 2023 12:28 AM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Willmar 7, Minnesota 6

Minnesota   004   101   000   0-6   8   1
Willmar     002   000   211   1-7   7   1
Hitting - Minnesota: Tanner Recchio 1-5 r bb sb-2, Joe Roder 3-5 hr r rbi bb, Mitch Cummins 1-4 r rbi bb-2, Teige Lethert 1-5 rbi, Kyle Law 0-5 r, Brady Zavorek 0-3 r bb-2, Carter Hanson 2-2 2b rbi-3 bb-3, Will Couchman 0-3 r bb-2… Willmar: Jack Hines 2-4 r-2 bb sb, Graysen Tarlow 2-5 rbi, Kasten Furr 0-0 r, Kevin Fitzer 0-3 bb-2, Sean Rimmer 1-5 r rbi-2, Stone Miyao 1-3 bb sf, Luke Williams 0-0 r, Kristofer Hokenson 0-2 r rbi bb-3 sb-3, Zach Stroh 0-4 bb, Aidan Byrne 1-3 r rbi sf sb 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnesota: Jacob Mrosko 4-3-2-1-4-4, Laif Hultine 2-0-0-0-1-2, Teague Robertson 0.1-3-2-2-1-0, Ryan Lambert (L) 3.1-1-3-2-2-5 … Willmar: Nate Zyzda 3-4-4-4-4-2, Rylen Bayne 2.2-3-2-2-4-2, Cole Colleran 3.1-1-0-0-2-5, Chris Rofe (W) 1-0-0-0-1-3

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
