Northwoods League: Willmar stings MoonDogs, gets back into win column

MANKATO — The Willmar Stingers ended their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Mankato MoonDogs Sunday at ISG FIeld.

Willmar defeated the MoonDogs 7-6 to split the two-game series and earn its first win in the second half of the Northwoods League season.

The Stingers are 27-11 overall and 1-3 in the second half. Willmar’s 27 wins are the most in the Northwoods League.

Willmar scored the first four runs of the game and fought off Mankato’s comeback attempt with a game-ending double play.

Kai Roberts hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to cut Mankato’s deficit to 7-6. Brendan Hord scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning before Jake Duer got the MoonDogs on the scoreboard with a three-run home run in the fifth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Rimmer accounted for six of Willmar’s seven runs and all three of his hits were extra-base hits. He hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, a two-run RBI double and scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning. Rimmer also had a double in the second inning.

Rimmer, a junior from the University of Hawaii, finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs.

Kevin Fitzer, a redshirt sophomore from California State University-Northridge, also hit a solo home run for the Stingers in the fourth inning. He batted 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Fitzer and Rimmer lead Willmar with six home runs each. Fitzer is hitting .271 with 32 hits, 24 RBIs and 32 runs in 30 games. Rimmer is batting .258 with 25 hits, 23 RBIs and 17 runs in 25 games.

Aidan Byrne and Andrew Sojka also had extra-base hits for the Stingers, both doubles.

Will Whelan, an incoming freshman at the University of Minnesota, earned his first win. He pitched two innings with four strikeouts and zero walks, allowing five hits and three runs.

Tom Sun, a junior from Augustana University, had the save. He gave up two walks and one hit in 2-2/3 innings.

Willmar next plays a home-and-home series against the St. Cloud Rox. Game 1 is set for 7:05 p.m. Monday at Bill Taunton Stadium and Game 2 is at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Joe Faber Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar 7, Mankato 6

Willmar 100 303 000-7 9 0

Mankato 000 031 200-6 11 0

Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 1-4 r 2b bb, Dallas Duarte 0-4 rbi, Kevin Fitzer 2-3 r-2 hr rbi, Aidan Byrne 2-3 r-2 2b, Sean Rimmer 3-4 r-2 2b-2 hr rbi-4, Jack Hines 1-4 sb, Kris Hokenson 0-2 rbi bb-2 … Mankato: Asher Bradd 2-5, Kai Roberts 3-5 r hr rbi-2 sb-5, Kip Fougerousse 1-2 2b bb-3 sb, Brendan Hord 1-3 r bb, Ariel Armas 0-3 r bb, Brody Harding 1-3 r, Jake Duer 1-4 r hr rbi-3, Easton Fritcher 2-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Aiden Hansen 4.1-5-3-3-4-5, Will Whelan (W, 1-0) 2-5-3-3-0-4, Tom Sun (Sv, 0-0) 2.2-1-0-0-2-0 … Mankato: Max Hansmann (L, 0-1) 4-6-4-4-0-2, Brady Routon 1.1-3-3-3-0-2, Caleb Guisewite 0.1-0-0-0-0-0, Jalen Martinez 0.2-0-0-0-2-1, Ian Culver 1.2-0-0-0-1-1, Grant Garza 1-0-0-0-0-2

Saturday

Mankato 3, Willmar 2

The Mankato MoonDogs scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off victory over the Willmar Stingers at ISG Field in Mankato.

Down 2-1 in the ninth, Mankato tied it up after Dustin Crenshaw scored on an error. Ty Rumsey scored the game-winning run after reaching home after Kip Fougerousse put the ball in play for a fielder’s choice.

Drey Dirksen was Willmar’s top hitter. The Augustana University junior and 2019 Willmar High School grad went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kasten Furr finished 1-for-4 with a triple and two runs. Furr is a junior from the University of New Orleans.

Stone Miyao and Jack Hines also had hits for the Stingers.

Willmar 000 010 001-2 6 1

Mankato 100 000 002-3 5 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Willmar: Drey Dirksen 3-3 2b rbi bb-2, Stone Miyao 1-5, Jack Hines 1-3 2b, Kasten Furr 1-4 r-2 3b, Kyle Payne 0-2 bb … Mankato: Asher Bradd 0-4 r rbi bb sb, Kip Fougerousse 0-4 bb sb, Kai Roberts 1-4 2b rbi, Max Williams 0-3 bb, Brendan Hord 1-3 bb, Hunter Faildo 1-2 2b, Jake Duer 0-0 sb, James Agabedis 0-2 bb, Dustin Crenshaw 1-1 r 2b, Ty Rumsey 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Chris Rofe 4-2-1-1-4-6, Aaron Ragat 2-1-0-0-0-2, Jonathan Zayas 2-0-0-0-1-1, Gino Cozzi (L) 0.1-2-2-1-0-0 … Mankato: Derrick Smith 5-4-1-0-2-5, Luke McCollough 1-0-0-0-0-1, John Lundgren 1-0-0-0-1-3, RJ Elmore (W) 2-2-1-1-0-2