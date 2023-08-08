Northwoods League: Dirksen helps power Stingers, 14-3

WILLMAR — Drey Dirksen paced Willmar in its 14-3 victory over the Minot Hot Tots on Monday before 1,054 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Dirksen, a junior from Augustana University and a Willmar High School grad, went 3-for-5 with a double, adding five RBIs and a walk. His effort has helped the Stingers improve their record to 20-8 in the second half and 46-16 overall.

Dirksen, listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, propelled the Stingers’ comeback in the first inning. He hit a three-run RBI single to quickly erase Minot’s 3-0 lead.

Willmar went on to add 11 more unanswered runs. The Hot Tots are 9-21 in the second half and 16-46 overall. The Stingers are 10-1 against Minot and have scored in the double digits in nine of the 11 contests.

“Our guys have been very good at responding to adversity,” Stingers field manager Freddy Smith said. “Drey has been one of the better cleanup hitters in the league this season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar shortstop Aidan Byrne slides into third base against the Minot Hot Tots on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The comeback win keeps Willmar’s Great Plains West second-half lead over the St. Cloud Rox at 1½ games. It also extends the Stingers’ winning streak to five games.

Willmar belted out 15 hits and nine of its batters recorded at least one hit. Andrew Sojka, Stone Miyao, Kevin Fitzer and Aidan Bryne each had a pair of hits.

Aiden Hansen, Andrew Baumgart and J.D. Hennen provided eight scoreless innings for the Stingers.

Hansen, a freshman right-hander at Minnesota State University-Mankato, struck out eight batters and walked two. He allowed one hit in five innings.

Willmar's Aiden Hansen throws a pitch against the Minot Hot Tots on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Baumgart, a redshirt freshman left-hander from North Dakota State University and a Willmar High School grad, struck out two batters and allowed three hits in two innings.

Hennen, a freshman right-hander at Augustana University, struck out one and walked another in the ninth inning.

“We didn’t really plan on using Aiden Hansen today, but because we skipped his start because of the rain delay a few days ago, it was a perfect situation for him to come in,” Smith said. “He just dominated.”

Willmar mascot Blue signs trading cards for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars youth baseball players while the Stingers faced the Minot Hot Tots on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

With five games remaining in the regular season, the Stingers are four runs away from breaking the Northwoods League record for most runs scored in a single season. Willmar previously set the record in the 2022 season with 525 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have one of the deepest lineups in the league,” Smith said. “Being able to commit to a simple approach every single game has worked out for us.”

Peyton Becker hit a two-run RBI double and scored off an RBI single by Ethan Habetler for Minot.

Willmar wraps up its season series against the Hot Tots at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar catcher Zach Stroh signs a trading card in the bullpen as the Stingers took on the Minot Hot Tots on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar 14, Minot 3

Minot 300 000 000-3 7 3

Willmar 300 253 01x-14 15 0

Hitting - Minot: Jonah Shields 0-4 r bb, Drew Woodcox 1-5 sb, Wilson Woodcox 2-4 r bb, Max Lucas 0-4 bb, Peyton Becker 1-4 r rbi-2 2b sb, Sam Holthaus 0-2 bb, Ethan Habetler 2-4 rbi, Nick Wrubluski 1-3 bb … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-3 r-2 2b rbi sb-2 bb, Stone Miyao 2-4 r-3 rbi-4 sb bb, Kevin Fitzer 2-4 r-2 2b-2 rbi-2 bb, Drey Dirksen 3-5 rbi-5 2b bb, Luke Williams 1-5 sb, Kyle Payne 1-4 r-2 sb-3 bb, Dallas Duarte 1-3 r sb, Jack Spanier 1-4 r-2 rbi-2, Aidan Byrne 2-4 r-2 bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minot: Kayden Camacho (L, 0-2) 3-3-3-3-4-2, Ayden Sauerbrei 2.2-10-10-8-1-1, Carson Zimmel 1.1-1-0-0-0-3, Noah Miller 1-1-1-1-1-1 … Willmar: Chris Rofe 1-3-3-3-2-1, Aiden Hansen (W, 2-0) 5-1-0-0-2-8, Andrew Baumgart 2-3-0-0-0-2, J.D. Hennen 1-0-0-0-1-1