Sports

Northwoods League: Another record for the Stingers

Willmar sets league record with 543 runs after blasting Minot, 21-0

Willmar vs. Minot, 080823.004.jpg
Willmar catcher Dallas Duarte smiles at teammate Luke Williams after reaching first base against the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:31 PM

WILLMAR — The Stingers wasted no time in making Northwoods League history in their 21-0 victory over the Minot Hot Tots before 1,177 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Entering Tuesday’s contest against the Hot Tots, Willmar needed four runs to break its own league record of 525 runs scored in a single season, which it set in 2022.

The Stingers needed just one inning to surpass that record.

Willmar vs. Minot, 080823.002.jpg
Willmar first baseman Drey Dirksen scores a run for the Stingers against the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

After Kevin Fitzer tied the record with Willmar’s third run of the first inning, Jake Hjelle hit a two-run RBI single to plate the record-breaking run.

Drey Dirksen, a graduate of Willmar High School and a junior at Augustana University, scored run No. 526 for the Stingers. Dallas Duarte followed behind Dirksen for run 527.

“It’s just a kudos to the coaching staff,” Dirksen said. “They want to win and they want us to compete. They’re ultra competitive and we feed off of that as players.

“You don’t want to play for another team. The competitiveness on this team, everybody just wants to do good and everyone wants to see each other do well. It’s really cool to be a part of that type of team.”

Willmar (21-8, 47-16) went on to add 16 more runs in the next three innings. The Stingers’ total runs for the season now sits at 543.

Eight of Willmar’s nine batters had multi-hit games. Hjelle, Aidan Byrne and Dallas Duarte each recorded three hits.

Willmar vs. Minot, 080823.005.jpg
Willmar's Aaron Ragat celebrates in the Stingers dugout against the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Sean Rimmer, Stone Miyao and Jack Hines each hit a home run for the Stingers. Rimmer and Miyao each hit their home runs in the second inning. Hines hit a grand slam in the third.

The Stingers’ win streak is now at six games and they finish their season series against Minot with an 11-1 record. Willmar scored in double digits in 10 of its 12 games against the Hot Tots, who are 9-22 in the second half and 16-47 overall.

Minot had its pitching rotation set for the remainder of the summer with 14 pitchers. But as a pitcher left the team and two more were diagnosed with a blood clot and a concussion, respectively, it left the Hot Tots with just 11 between starters and relievers.

After 1⅔ innings and already down 13-0, the Hot Tots used position players on the mound.

Willmar vs. Minot, 080823.001.jpg
Willmar starting pitcher Luke Schafer throws a pitch against the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“It was either throw pitchers on short rest and risk injury or save them up and try to load up our pitching for our last four games,” Hot Tots field manager Mitchell Gallagher said.

Minot had a handful of pitchers commit to playing for the final 10 games of the season, but those players decommitted after expensive flights, according to Gallagher.

“I reached out to 20 different schools in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota and none of them had any arms to send us,” Gallagher said. “It’s tough on the guys because they want to be competitive and win. With what happened in the last few days, they understood where we’re at.”

Willmar plays host to the Thunder Bay Border Cats (10-22, 27-37) in its final home series of the season. Game 1 is set for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar vs. Minot, 080823.003.jpg
Willmar designated hitter Kevin Fitzer runs to third base against the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar 21, Minot 0

Minot       000   000   000-0       3   4
Willmar    584   400   00x-21   20   0

Hitting - Minot: Jonah Shields 1-3 bb, Drew Woodcox 1-3 bb, Sam Holthaus 0-3 bb, Gavin Daniel 1-4, Ethan Habetler 0-2 bb-2, Carson Trumpold 0-3 bb … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-6 r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Stone Miyao 2-5 r-3 hr rbi-3 hbp sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 2-5 r-2 bb sb-2, Drey Dirksen 2-6 r-2 rbi, Aidan Byrne3-5 r-2 2b rbi-2 sf, Dallas Duarte 3-6 r-4 2b rbi-2 sb, Sean Rimmer 1-4 r-2 hr rbi-3 hbp sf sb, Jake Hjelle 3-5 r-2 2b rbi-3 bb sb-3, Jack Hines 2-4 r-2 hr rbi-4 bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minot: Camdyn Schneider (0-1) 1.2-9-13-12-1-1, Nick Wrubluski 1.1-3-4-4-1-2, Peyton Becker 3-7-4-4-1-1, Max Lucas 2-1-0-0-1-2 … Willmar: Luke Schafer 3-1-0-0-1-3, Kris Hokenson (W, 3-0) 3-1-0-0-2-7, Will Whelan (Sv) 3-1-0-0-3-7

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
