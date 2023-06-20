Northwoods League: Willmar wallops Hot Tots, 12-2

MINOT, N.D. — The Willmar Stingers opened a day-night doubleheader with a 12-2 Northwoods League victory Tuesday over the Minot Hot Tots.

The Stingers hammered out 16 hits, including three home runs. Drey Dirksen, Sean Rimmer and Graysen Tarlow all hit homers for Willmar.

Dirksen is a catcher from Willmar and Augustana University. He hit a solo shot. He also was 1-for-5 with a walk.

Rimmer is a designated hitter from the University of Hawaii. He went 2-for-6 with four RBIs and is batting .255 for Willmar.

Tarlow played first base Tuesday. He’s also a catcher from California State University-Northridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Payne went 4-for-5 with a double, a walk and an RBI for Willmar. Kevin Fitzer, Gabe Swansen and Kristofer Hokenson all added two hits for the Stingers.

Nate Zyzda, a 6-foot-3 right-hander from Northeast Community College in Nebraska, went six shutout innings for the victory. He struck out six and walked one, scattering six hits.

After Tuesday night’s game, the Stingers wrap up their series with the Hot Tots at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in Minot. Willmar then returns home to play the St. Cloud Rox at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar 12, Minot 2

Willmar 320 002 311-12 16 0

Minot 000 000 020-2 10 4

Hitting - Willmar: Kevin Fitzer 2-6 r-2, Graysen Tarlow 2-3 r-3 hr rbi-3 bb hbp, Gabe Swansen 2-5 r 2b rbi sf, Sean Rimmer 2-6 r hr rbi-4, Kyle Payne 4-5 2b rbi bb, Drey Dirksen 1-5 r hr rbi bb, Jack Hines 0-3 r bb-3 sb, Jonathan Lane 1-5 r, Kristofer Hokenson 2-3 r-2 3b bb-2 … Minot: Damone Hale 2-4, Nic Pepe 2-4 r, Zach Kluvers 1-1 r, Christian Perez 1-3 2b hbp, Brannon Mondragon 2-4 rbi-2, Ryan Recio 0-3 bb, Travis Stapleton 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Nate Zyzda (W) 6-6-0-0-1-6, Nolan Kemp (Sv) 3-4-2-2-0-5 … Minot: Duncan Lutz (L) 2.1-5-5-4-3-1, Kade Benavidez 3.2-5-2-2-1-4, Noah Miller 2-4-4-3-3-2, Ian Halverson 1-2-10-1-1