Sports

Northwoods League: Willmar’s pitching shines against Bucks

Stingers’ pitchers hold Waterloo to four hits across two-game series

Willmar Stingers
By Michael Lyne
Today at 7:08 PM

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Willmar Stingers completed their fourth series sweep of the 2023 season with a 5-0 win against the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday.

Willmar’s pitching staff was outstanding over the two-game series, holding the Bucks to four hits. In Game 2, Waterloo recorded one hit.

Willmar’s Mitch Gutknecht went five innings with six strikeouts and two walks, allowing one hit in Game 2. A redshirt sophomore at Minnesota State University-Mankato, the left-hander is now 2-0.

Chris Rofe and Zach Chonkich allowed no hits in relief of Gutknecht. Rofe went three innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Chonkich went one inning with one strikeout and one walk.

Six batters recorded at least one hit for the Stingers in Game 2. Jake Hjelle, the redshirt junior at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, batted 3-for-5 with two runs and three stolen bases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday:

Willmar 5, Waterloo 0

Willmar       300   100   010-5   9   0
Waterloo     000   000   000-0   1   2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 1-4 r bb, Graysen Tarlow 2-5 r sb, Drey Dirksen 1-5, Jake Hjelle 3-5 r-2 sb-3, Aidan Byrne 1-4 r, Kyle Payne 1-2 rbi bb-2, Kasten Furr 0-3 bb, Kris Hokenson 0-2 rbi … Waterloo: Ben Wilmes 0-2 bb-2 sb, Brandon Fisch 0-3 bb, Cole Hill 0-1 bb, Michael Lippe 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Mitch Gutknecht (W) 5-1-0-0-2-6, Chris Rofe 3-0-0-0-1-5, Zach Chonkich 1-0-0-0-1-1 … Waterloo: Ty Roder (L) 5.1-6-4-3-2-2, Cael Boehmer 1.1-0-0-0-1-2, Dylan Warda 0.2-1-1-1-0-1, Sam Skarich 0.2-0-0-0-1-1, Will Cassel 1-2-0-0-1-0

Saturday:

Willmar 9, Waterloo 0

Willmar       001   204   020-9   11   1
Waterloo     000   000   000-0    3   1

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 2-5 r 2b, Kevin Ftizer 0-1 bb-3, Scott Anderson 0-4 r bb, Sean Rimmer 1-5 r, Drey Dirksen 3-4 r-3 2b hr rbi bb, Jake Hjelle 1-4 r-2 rbi bb sb, Kyle Payne 2-4 r rbi bb sb, Zach Stroh 1-4 rbi hbp, Kasten Furr 1-3 rbi-2 bb… Waterloo: Ben Wilmes 0-3 bb sb, Brandon Fisch 0-3 bb, Drake Westcott 0-3 bb, Greg Nichols 1-4, Cortlan Castle 2-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Ryan Wiltse (W) 5.2-1-0-0-1-4, Ben Irsfeld 2.1-1-0-0-2-3, Gino Cozzi 1-1-0-0-0-1 … Waterloo: Aaron Savary (L) 5-6-5-5-3-4, Korey Bunselmeyer 2.1-3-4-4-2-1, Chaney Trout 0.2-1-0-0-0-2

By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
