Northwoods League: Willmar’s pitching shines against Bucks

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Willmar Stingers completed their fourth series sweep of the 2023 season with a 5-0 win against the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday.

Willmar’s pitching staff was outstanding over the two-game series, holding the Bucks to four hits. In Game 2, Waterloo recorded one hit.

Willmar’s Mitch Gutknecht went five innings with six strikeouts and two walks, allowing one hit in Game 2. A redshirt sophomore at Minnesota State University-Mankato, the left-hander is now 2-0.

Chris Rofe and Zach Chonkich allowed no hits in relief of Gutknecht. Rofe went three innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Chonkich went one inning with one strikeout and one walk.

Six batters recorded at least one hit for the Stingers in Game 2. Jake Hjelle, the redshirt junior at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, batted 3-for-5 with two runs and three stolen bases.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Willmar’s 9-0 Game 1 victory on Saturday, Ryan Wiltse picked up his first win in a Stingers uniform. The junior right-hander from Saint Mary’s College went 5-⅔ innings with four strikeouts and one walk, allowing one hit and zero runs.

Ben Irsfeld and Gino Cozzi also pitched, allowing one hit each. Irsfeld went 2-⅓ innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Cozzi went one inning, striking out one and walking zero.

Willmar native Drey Dirksen made his Stingers season debut and helped propel them in their Game 1 victory. The junior from Augustana University went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, adding three runs, an RBI and a walk.

Stone Miyao and Kyle Payne each added a pair of hits for the Stingers in Game 1, where Willmar recorded 11 hits.

The Stingers (10-2) sit atop the Great Plains West Division and hold the highest winning percentage in the Northwoods League. Willmar has won its past five games and is 9-1 in its previous 10.

Willmar next plays a home-and-home series against the Mankato MoonDogs. The Stingers host Game 1 at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Bill Taunton Stadium and Game 2 is set for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Mankato.

Sunday:

Willmar 5, Waterloo 0

Willmar 300 100 010-5 9 0

Waterloo 000 000 000-0 1 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 1-4 r bb, Graysen Tarlow 2-5 r sb, Drey Dirksen 1-5, Jake Hjelle 3-5 r-2 sb-3, Aidan Byrne 1-4 r, Kyle Payne 1-2 rbi bb-2, Kasten Furr 0-3 bb, Kris Hokenson 0-2 rbi … Waterloo: Ben Wilmes 0-2 bb-2 sb, Brandon Fisch 0-3 bb, Cole Hill 0-1 bb, Michael Lippe 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Mitch Gutknecht (W) 5-1-0-0-2-6, Chris Rofe 3-0-0-0-1-5, Zach Chonkich 1-0-0-0-1-1 … Waterloo: Ty Roder (L) 5.1-6-4-3-2-2, Cael Boehmer 1.1-0-0-0-1-2, Dylan Warda 0.2-1-1-1-0-1, Sam Skarich 0.2-0-0-0-1-1, Will Cassel 1-2-0-0-1-0

Saturday:

Willmar 9, Waterloo 0

Willmar 001 204 020-9 11 1

Waterloo 000 000 000-0 3 1

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 2-5 r 2b, Kevin Ftizer 0-1 bb-3, Scott Anderson 0-4 r bb, Sean Rimmer 1-5 r, Drey Dirksen 3-4 r-3 2b hr rbi bb, Jake Hjelle 1-4 r-2 rbi bb sb, Kyle Payne 2-4 r rbi bb sb, Zach Stroh 1-4 rbi hbp, Kasten Furr 1-3 rbi-2 bb… Waterloo: Ben Wilmes 0-3 bb sb, Brandon Fisch 0-3 bb, Drake Westcott 0-3 bb, Greg Nichols 1-4, Cortlan Castle 2-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Ryan Wiltse (W) 5.2-1-0-0-1-4, Ben Irsfeld 2.1-1-0-0-2-3, Gino Cozzi 1-1-0-0-0-1 … Waterloo: Aaron Savary (L) 5-6-5-5-3-4, Korey Bunselmeyer 2.1-3-4-4-2-1, Chaney Trout 0.2-1-0-0-0-2