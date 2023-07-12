Northwoods League: Willmar’s rally comes up short in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — Willmar’s comeback fell short against the St. Cloud Rox on Tuesday before 1,321 fans at Joe Faber Field.

The Stingers (2-4, 28-12) lost 8-7 against St. Cloud in a game that saw inclement weather cause a lengthy delay during the bottom of the sixth inning.

St. Cloud improves to 6-2 in the second half and 27-15 overall.

Willmar scored three runs in the eighth inning to cut its deficit to 8-7. Stone Miyao hit an RBI double to score Andrew Sojka. Then, a wild pitch and an error scored Miyao and Jack Hines.

Sawyer Smith’s RBI groundout allowed Jackson Hauge to cross home plate for the Rox’s game-winning run in the seventh inning.

The Rox out-hit Willmar 11-6. Five of their 11 hits were extra base hits. John Nett had a triple.

Jackson Hauge led St. Cloud, going 3-for-6 with a double, three runs and a pair of RBIs.

Sojka, a junior from California State University-Northridge, opened up the game’s scoring. It marked Willmar’s only lead of the game.

The bulk of Willmar’s runs came in the three-run fifth inning. Kevin Fitzer scored a run before RBI singles from Zach Stroh and Kasten Furr cut the Stingers’ deficit to 6-4.

Furr, a junior from the University of New Orleans, was the only Willmar hitter with at least two hits. He batted 2-for-4. Sojka and Hines each added two runs.

Willmar returns home to play the Minot Hot Tots at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

St. Cloud 8, Willmar 7

Willmar 100 030 030-7 6 1

St. Cloud 202 201 10x-8 11 5

Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 1-4 r-2 bb-2, Stone Miyao 1-5 r 2b rbi bb sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 0-2 r bb-3 sb, Jack Hines 1-4 r-2 bb sb-2, Aidan Byrne 0-4 rbi-2 bb sb, Parker Stinson 0-2 r rbi bb-2 sb, Zach Stroh 1-4 rbi, Kasten Furr 2-4 rbi, Kristofer Hokenson 0-4 bb … St. Cloud: John Nett 1-5 r-2 3b bb sb-3, Jackson Hauge 3-6 r-3 2b rbi-2, Michael McNamara 0-4 r, Kyle Jackson 2-4 2b bb sb, Davis Cop 2-2 r 2b rbi bb-3, Sawyer Smith 0-4 r rbi, Matt Goetzmann 0-3 bb-2, Carson Keithley 2-4 2b rbi-2 bb, Albert Choi 1-3 rbi bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Jack Kelley (L) 2.2-4-4-3-4-1, Gino Cozzi 1.1-3-2-2-2-2, Ethan Stade 1.2-2-1-1-3-4, Jonathan Zayas 2.1-2-1-1-2-1 … St. Cloud: Tyler Hemmesch 4-0-1-1-5-4, Jake Burcham (W) 1-3-3-3-2-0, Andrew Morones 1-0-0-0-2-2, Micah Ashman 2-3-3-0-2-4, Mason Olson 1-0-0-0-0-1