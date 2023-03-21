PHOTOS: A closer look at the state girls basketball tournament
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
MINNEAPOLIS — Three area teams made their way to the state girls basketball tournament. Each earned trophies and medals.
The BOLD Warriors took second in the state Class A bracket at Williams Arena, falling to Mountain Iron-Buhl 52-21 in the final Saturday.
The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars placed third in Class A, beating Hayfield 65-54 on Saturday at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia University campus in St. Paul.
And, New London-Spicer won the consolation championship in Class AA, beating Perham 65-38 on Friday at the Gangelhoff Center.
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Minnesota State Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday. Alexandria Cardinals plan at noon Tuesday at Williams Arena. Eden Valley-Watkins will be in AA game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Orono, the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA boys basketball tournament, is coached by former Bird Island-Lake Lillian star Barry Wohler
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beats Hayfield 65-54 Saturday to wrap up its Class A state tournament appearance
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
Warriors shoot 17.4% in loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl in the state Class A final
It is championship Saturday at the Minnesota Girls Basketball State Tournament. BOLD Warriors girls play at noon for the Class A state championship. BBE plays for the third-place title on Saturday morning. The Class AA, AAA and AAAA championship games will follow.
Wildcats beat Perham 65-38 to go 2-1 in the state Class AA tournament
BOLD plays for its first state title Saturday after beating No. 2 Hayfield, 58-46
BBE wanted a state title, but couldn't knock off No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A semifinals, falling 61-57
BBE Jaguars and BOLD Warriors girls play in Class A state semifinals Friday. NLS Wildcats girls play in Class AA consolation semifinals Friday as well.
Luverne, Minnesota, native Jim Brandenburg has captured stunning images worldwide.
