Sports

PHOTOS: A closer look at the state girls basketball tournament

Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats

BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
BOLD junior guard Rylee Boen walks off the court as Mountain Iron-Buhl celebrates its first Class A state title on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
Today at 3:26 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Three area teams made their way to the state girls basketball tournament. Each earned trophies and medals.

The BOLD Warriors took second in the state Class A bracket at Williams Arena, falling to Mountain Iron-Buhl 52-21 in the final Saturday.

The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars placed third in Class A, beating Hayfield 65-54 on Saturday at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia University campus in St. Paul.

And, New London-Spicer won the consolation championship in Class AA, beating Perham 65-38 on Friday at the Gangelhoff Center.

BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.004.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa seniors Allison Dingmann (left) and Abby Berge (right) hug after the two Jaguars are subbed out near the end of their game against Underwood in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 005.jpg
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg defends Jenna Christopherson of Hayfield during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
March 18, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. United Christian Academy, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
March 16, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Underwood, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
March 16, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Minnehaha Academy, Class AA quarterfinals, Wednesday, March 15, 2023
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
March 15, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Border West, Monday, March 13, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
March 14, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo senior Mason Jerve rips down a rebound during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo vs. Redwood Valley Section 3AA-South boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS senior Nixon Harrier eyes a 3-point attempt during the Section 3AA-North championship against Eden Valley-Watkins on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: New London-Spicer vs. Eden Valley-Watkins Section 3AA-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Drew Hjelmeland lines up a 3-pointer during the Section 3A-North championship game against CMCS on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Dawson-Boyd vs. Central Minnesota Christian 3A-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD senior Anna Moorse throws a pass inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors Section 2A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS sophomore Isaiah Nelson, right, tries to set up a pin on St. Francis' Kyler Sherk during their 113AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sports
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 3, 2023
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
March 03, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori, Section 8AAA quarterfinals, Thursday, March 2, 2023
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
March 02, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Sophomore Steven Cruze, middle and the Willmar bench react after Eli Heinen won by fall at 138 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals Class AAA state wrestling - team competition
March 02, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. NLS, Section 3AA-North semifinals, 022823.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. New London-Spicer, Section 3AA-North semifinals, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
February 28, 2023 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A individual state meet, 022523.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state individual meet, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
February 25, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS, Class A state meet, 022423.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats, Class A state team meet, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
February 24, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Big Lake 022023.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Big Lake, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
February 20, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St. Cloud Cathedral High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 009.jpg
Members of the BBE band performs during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 001.jpg
BBE senior Abby Berge splits a pair of defenders while attacking the rim during the Class A semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
