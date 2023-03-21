PHOTOS: A closer look at the state girls basketball tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — Three area teams made their way to the state girls basketball tournament. Each earned trophies and medals.

The BOLD Warriors took second in the state Class A bracket at Williams Arena, falling to Mountain Iron-Buhl 52-21 in the final Saturday.

The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars placed third in Class A, beating Hayfield 65-54 on Saturday at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia University campus in St. Paul.

And, New London-Spicer won the consolation championship in Class AA, beating Perham 65-38 on Friday at the Gangelhoff Center.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa seniors Allison Dingmann (left) and Abby Berge (right) hug after the two Jaguars are subbed out near the end of their game against Underwood in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

BOLD senior Mari Ryberg defends Jenna Christopherson of Hayfield during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the BBE band performs during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

BBE senior Abby Berge splits a pair of defenders while attacking the rim during the Class A semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

BBE head coach Kristina Anderson cheers on her Jaguars from the sideline during the Class A semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

BOLD head coach Brian Kingery watches on as Warriors senior guard Mari Ryberg dribbles across the court against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune