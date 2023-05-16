99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Paynesville Bulldogs, Monday, May 15, 2023

The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.011.jpg
Paynesville junior Katie Good sprints to first base against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:35 PM
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.006.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa sophomore starting pitcher Mariah Koenig throws a pitch against Paynesville on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.009.jpg
Paynesville head coach Zach Nelson claps his hands against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.008.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior Brenna Quade throws the ball into the infield against Paynesville on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.010.jpg
Paynesville sophomore shortstop Kaydence Roeske makes a catch against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.007.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior Anna Jaeger sprints toward first base against Paynesville on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.012.jpg
Paynesville senior Sierra Roeser throws the ball into the infield against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Paynesville sophomore starting pitcher Madison McNab avoids a tag by Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior catcher Brooklyn Fischer to score a run for the Bulldogs on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.004.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior left fielder Faith Radermacher hits the ball against Paynesville on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.005.jpg
Paynesville first baseman Erica Ruhoff scores a run for the Bulldogs and goes for a high-five against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.002.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa freshman shortstop Kacey Fischer throws the ball to first base against Paynesville on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.003.jpg
Paynesville sophomore starting pitcher Madison McNab throws a pitch against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
