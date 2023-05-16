PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Paynesville Bulldogs, Monday, May 15, 2023

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies. You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.

While people traditionally think of central and northern Minnesota for fishing, Mankato has about 15 lakes nearby that are deep and well-structured, not like shallow prairie lakes.

Staked to an 8-0 lead after three innings, Louie Varland pitched a career-high 6⅓ innings for his second major league victory.

Gallo’s three-run home run off Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski in the third Saturday was celebrated for “breaking” StatCast because MLB’s stat-gathering system didn’t have an immediate read on it.

That process started over the weekend as the Vikings hosted rookie minicamp at TCO Performance Center.

Bennett Lecher triples in the bottom of the 10th in Litchfield’s 3-2 win over Dassel-Cokato

There is great fishing available everywhere in Minnesota, not just on the big waters of the north country, was the message when Mankato hosted the sport's annual season-opening celebration.

There have been no signs that Chris Finch’s job was ever considered to be in danger this offseason.

The 23-year-old, who is rehabbing from his second anterior cruciate ligament surgery, is not eligible to come off of the injured list until late May.

Prep softball report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Brandon-Evansville rallies from an early deficit to beat Minnewaska on a wet Friday

Prep golf report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Joey Wisocki shoots a 73 in the warm-up for the Section 8AAA tournament in Cold Spring

Prep boys tennis report for Friday, May 12, 20, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield earns wins against Sartell, Foley and New London-Spicer

Prep golf report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals shot a 386 with round 2 set for Monday, May 22 in St. Cloud

Baseball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Central Minnesota Christian comes back from an early deficit to beat the Lakers, 10-8

Prep softball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Paynesville’s offense gets going after slow start to beat BBE

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars

