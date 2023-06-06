99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

PHOTOS: Benson/KMS Braves vs. Foley, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1

Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.006.jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Hunter LeClair hits the ball against Foley in the Class A state quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 5:27 PM
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS Braves battle, but fall to Foley at state tournament
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg loses in Class A quarterfinals in Minneapolis, 6-1.
June 06, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.009.jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Jonathan Ilstrup prepares for the ball to be put into play in the Class A state quarterfinals against Foley on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.007.jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg sophomore Isaac Carlson hits a backhander in the Class A state quarterfinals against Foley on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
June 05, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
June 03, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
May 30, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
May 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats' 'Last Chance Meet,' Thursday, May 25, 2023
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
May 25, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Section 5A Golf 052423 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
May 24, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 3A-North tournament play at Murdock, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
May 23, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS sophomore Mallory Johnson and the rest of the Wildcats cheer from the bench during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Paynesville Bulldogs softball Thursday, May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.011.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV vs. RCW/BOLD, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
May 16, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.011.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Paynesville Bulldogs, Monday, May 15, 2023
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
May 15, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.010.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Litchfield Blues vs. Dassel-Cokato, Sunday, May 14, 2023
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
May 14, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023
Brainerd sweeps Cardinals boys tennis
May 11, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME senior Nolan Hildahl gathers the ball for a throw to second base during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Sports
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. D-B Blackjacks baseball Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
May 08, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Kaitlyn Palmer, 15, takes a swing at a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Sports
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Litchfield Dragons softball Monday, May 8, 2023
May 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
May 05, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
May 04, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman goes through her spin during a discus attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Prep
PHOTOS: Essler Invite track and field Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
May 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Deiken Carruthers chips the ball towards hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinal/Wildcat Invite boys golf Saturday, April 29, 2023
April 30, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS senior Josie Gjerde gets set to throw to first base during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs Benson Braves softball Friday, April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, Friday, April 28, 2023
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
April 28, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
April 25, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Girls Golf Invitational, Monday, April 24, 2023
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
April 24, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie's at-bat is shown on the Target Field scoreboard during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Alexandria baseball at Target Field Saturday, April 23, 2023
April 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. YME 041823.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS vs. YME, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
April 18, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.002.jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior Blake Brehmer backhands the ball against Foley on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.008.jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior Logan Schauer serves the ball in the Class A state quarterfinals against Foley on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS Braves battle, but fall to Foley at state tournament
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg loses in Class A quarterfinals in Minneapolis, 6-1.
June 06, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.003.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinal girls eye gold
Lauren Eilers in the 3,200 and the girls' 4x400 relay team aim for state Class AA titles in St. Michael
June 06, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE sophomore Hayden Sobiech reacts after scoring the go-ahead run during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Another big win for BBE Jaguars
Baseball report for Monday, June 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars rally to knock off defending section champion New York Mills, 5-4
June 05, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Prep
Golf roundup: Paynesville boys finish 7th at Section 6A tournament
Pequot Lakes is in first with a 307, 41 strokes ahead of the Bulldogs. Meanwhile;, the Paynesville girls finished in 12th place
June 05, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson/KMS senior Hunter LeClair keeps a rally going during his No. 1 singles match in the Section 3A team semifinals against LQPV/D-B on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Redwood Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis: Braves proud to be headed to state tournament
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg earns its first Class A tournament berth in 15 years, facing Foley in Minneapolis
June 05, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Prep
Track and field roundup: Bevy of Willmar Cardinals, NLS Wildcats head to the state meet
Willmar gets 3 more relays, 4 more individuals to St. Michael after the final day of the Section 8AA championships while New London-Spicer has its 4x100 girls relay and Danica Pederson headed to state
June 04, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME senior Nahum Tarin, 4, is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run during a Section 3A playoff game against RTR on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Yankee Field in Milroy.
Prep
Baseball roundup: YME Sting on the cusp of history
In pursuit of their first state berth, Sting beat RTR 2-0 to advance to Section 3A final
June 03, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Prep
Golf: Willmar closes out the season at Section 8AAA
Kennedy Mara ties for 11th and Fernanda Ossa Letelier finishes 35th in Park Rapids
June 02, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Section 5A Golf 052423 009.jpg
Prep
Golf: Bigger role pays big dividends for BBE senior
Brady Schwinghammer, the lone returner from last year's state team helps lead BBE back to Becker for the Class A tournament
June 02, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
Baseball report for Thursday, June 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars pull off 2 walk-off wins in Section 6A, beating KMS 6-5, and USA 8-7
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.010.jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg seventh-grader Joey Wilcox readies for a rally against Foley in the Class A state quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.011.jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg eighth-grader Brandon Sondag floats the ball over the net in the Class A state quarterfinals against Foley on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.005.jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg head coach Cole Anderson talks to his Braves before they took on Foley in the Class A state quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
SPORTS-GLF-LIV-PGA-GET
Pro
PGA Tour and LIV announce shock merger to end bitter split
Deal brings end to litigation between parties
June 06, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Frank Pingue / Reuters
IMG_1557.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Velocity take home first-place trophy
The Willmar Velocity 10U fast-pitch softball team won a national qualifying tournament in Cottage Grove
June 06, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Mud runs were part of the fun when the Appleton OHV Park was host to the annual Rolling Thunder event earlier this year.
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR offers free access for ATV riders on state trails this weekend
For 10th year, the state of Minnesota will offer free access to over 30,000 miles of trails June 10-11.
June 06, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A wolf stalks a fish in Voyageurs National Park. On Thursday, researchers released the first-ever video of wolves eating fish, and said GPS data shows one pack spent about half their time during several weeks in April and May “hunting’’ around creeks, namely for spawning suckers and northern pike. (Still frame from Voyageurs National Park video)
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota wolves eating fish wasn’t a fluke — it’s a thing
The Voyageurs Wolf Project finds that wolves catch and eat spawning suckers every spring.
June 06, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
FILE PHOTO: The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational
Pro
PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV to merge
The announcement of the merger includes an agreement to end all pending litigation between the participating parties.
June 06, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Frank Pingue / Reuters
logo-willmar-stingers.png
Sports
Northwoods League baseball: Stingers complete their North Dakota sweep
Willmar beats the Minot Hot Tots 12-0 to go 4-0 on its first road trip
June 05, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Sports
VFW Baseball: Willmar splits with Alexandria in opener
Willmar takes Game 1, 5-3; Alexandria rebounds with 4-2 win in Game 2
June 05, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Pro
Knights pound Panthers, go up 2-0 in Stanley Cup Final
Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.
June 05, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros
Pro
Banged-up Twins welcome off day to recover before series against MLB’s best
Manager Rocco Baldelli hopes Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton will be back Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
June 05, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers rally to knock off Hot Tots
Willmar beats Minot 11-8 after trailing 8-1 on a wet Sunday night
June 04, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.001.jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg freshman Alex Carlson spikes the ball in a Class A state tournament match against Foley on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.003.jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior Max Young strikes the ball against Foley on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.004.jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg freshman Harold Habben high fives his doubles partner, sophomore Isaac Carlson, against Foley on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond's Steen smacks 3 homers to lift Rockets past Granite Falls Kilowatts
June 04, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Sacred Heart, 060223.001.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Right-hander shines for Willmar Rails
June 02, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
logo-willmar-stingers.png
Sports
Northwoods League baseball: Stingers earn their first road win
June 02, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals in 9th place at Section 8AAA tournament
June 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, Edan Smith of Montevideo, Hunter Kallstrom of Benson/KMS, Sebastian Cisneros of MACCRAY/RCW and Fox Huber of Montevideo sprint to the finish line in the 100-meter dash at the Section 3A championships Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Montevideo. Kallstrom and Smith were the top two in the event, earning them spots at the Class A State meet.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawk boys claim Section 3A title
June 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska sends 7 athletes to state meet
May 31, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE senior Brady Schwinghammer watches his shot go towards the green on hole No. 18 during Day 2 of the Section 5A championship on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar.
Prep
Golf: BBE Jaguars' boys cool, calm, relaxed in section repeat
May 31, 2023 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown