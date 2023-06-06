PHOTOS: Benson/KMS Braves vs. Foley, Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg loses in Class A quarterfinals in Minneapolis, 6-1.
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
Lauren Eilers in the 3,200 and the girls' 4x400 relay team aim for state Class AA titles in St. Michael
Baseball report for Monday, June 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars rally to knock off defending section champion New York Mills, 5-4
Pequot Lakes is in first with a 307, 41 strokes ahead of the Bulldogs. Meanwhile;, the Paynesville girls finished in 12th place
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg earns its first Class A tournament berth in 15 years, facing Foley in Minneapolis
Willmar gets 3 more relays, 4 more individuals to St. Michael after the final day of the Section 8AA championships while New London-Spicer has its 4x100 girls relay and Danica Pederson headed to state
In pursuit of their first state berth, Sting beat RTR 2-0 to advance to Section 3A final
Kennedy Mara ties for 11th and Fernanda Ossa Letelier finishes 35th in Park Rapids
Brady Schwinghammer, the lone returner from last year's state team helps lead BBE back to Becker for the Class A tournament
Baseball report for Thursday, June 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars pull off 2 walk-off wins in Section 6A, beating KMS 6-5, and USA 8-7
Deal brings end to litigation between parties
The Willmar Velocity 10U fast-pitch softball team won a national qualifying tournament in Cottage Grove
For 10th year, the state of Minnesota will offer free access to over 30,000 miles of trails June 10-11.
The Voyageurs Wolf Project finds that wolves catch and eat spawning suckers every spring.
The announcement of the merger includes an agreement to end all pending litigation between the participating parties.
Willmar beats the Minot Hot Tots 12-0 to go 4-0 on its first road trip
Willmar takes Game 1, 5-3; Alexandria rebounds with 4-2 win in Game 2
Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.
Manager Rocco Baldelli hopes Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton will be back Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
Willmar beats Minot 11-8 after trailing 8-1 on a wet Sunday night
