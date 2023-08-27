6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Bird Island Bullfrogs vs. Blue Earth Pirates Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023

Bird Island's Jordan Sagedahl, 23, high-fives teammate Logan Swann after scoring a run during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe Brown
Today at 6:52 PM
Atwater pitcher Josh Kingery, a draftee for Bird Island, lines up a throw during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Bird Island first baseman Aidan Elfering fields the ball and runs to first for an out during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Bird Island left fielder Logan Swann throws the ball in during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Bird Island's James Woelfel takes a swing at a pitch during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Bird Island third baseman Shawn Dollerschell fires the ball to first base for an out during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Atwater's Josh Kingery, right, a draftee for Bird Island, tags out Blue Earth's Kane Malo during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Bird Island's Zeke Walton, middle, is mobbed by teammates outside the dugout after scoring a run during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
