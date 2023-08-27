Photos: Bird Island Bullfrogs vs. Blue Earth Pirates Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Monticello shuts out Cardinals girls soccer in their season-opener, 2-0
Ashton Dingmann goes 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run and a walk to help the Saints advance in the Class C state amateur baseball tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Minneota Mudhens
Spending time along the slow-moving waters of the Middle Fork Crow River provides a look into the various life reliant on the riparian habitat.
Kenny Roberts, Jordan Smith have ceremonial first pitches before Willmar defeated the Minot Hot Tots, 15-3
Willmar earns a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Minot
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
Willmar earns a 5-3 victory to split two-game series with Mankato
New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
Cole Fuchs strikes out 10 in Elrosa's 2-0 win over Minneota
Ridgewater finishes MCAC Crossover tourney at 2-2
For the U, the Great Minnesota Get-Together comes with an Iowa gripe.
When the Twins host Cleveland on Tuesday night at Target Field, the game will have important implications for the standings.
Breanna Stewart scores 38 for New York
Stewart, who threw a 15-pitch bullpen on Friday, said he is targeting Sept. 10 or around then as a potential return. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen early next week.
Both teams help a close game until a ninth-inning blow-up.
Loons owner Bill McGuire, a former doctor, takes sympathetic and supportive approach to player injuries
McGuire goes above and beyond to be there for injured athletes
Athan Kaliakmanis has a precocious past as the 20-year-old takes over U offense this fall
He recorded a strip sack on Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune to get the Vikings rolling
ADVERTISEMENT