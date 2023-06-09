PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field prelims Friday, June 9, 2023
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
Litchfield’s Alex Draeger and Braden Olson fall in Class A doubles final to St. Paul Academy’s Maik Nguyen and Leo Benson
Litchfield junior earns the top seed for Saturday's 200 dash final after breaking the Class AA state meet record
Francis O’Malley wins the state Class A shot put title as the Thunder Hawks grab an early team lead
Cards' senior makes the cut of the final eight for the award, which will be announced Sunday
The Dragons' Alex Draeger and Braden Olson are in the semifinals and the Wildcats' Kenneth Schmiesing is playing in the consolation semifinals at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis
Eighth-seeded Dragons lose in the Section 5AA championship to Holy Family Catholic
Yellow Medicine East rallies for 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th to beat RTR and earn its first state berth
Both teams have eight student-athletes earning Camden Conference All-Academic honors
Baseball report for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE beats Parkers Prairie 4-2 to win Section 6A title and earn the first state berth in Jaguars' school history
The Bulldogs' Winston Carlson shoots an 82 in the final round of the Section 6AA tournament to finish with a two-day total of 164
