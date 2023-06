PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field prelims Friday, June 9, 2023

Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332

The Bulldogs' Winston Carlson shoots an 82 in the final round of the Section 6AA tournament to finish with a two-day total of 164

Baseball report for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE beats Parkers Prairie 4-2 to win Section 6A title and earn the first state berth in Jaguars' school history

Yellow Medicine East rallies for 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th to beat RTR and earn its first state berth

The Dragons' Alex Draeger and Braden Olson are in the semifinals and the Wildcats' Kenneth Schmiesing is playing in the consolation semifinals at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis

Cards' senior makes the cut of the final eight for the award, which will be announced Sunday

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars

Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.

