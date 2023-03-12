PHOTOS: Dawson-Boyd vs. Central Minnesota Christian 3A-North boys basketball championship
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Mahtomedi's Jonny Grove scored on a rebound 4 minutes, 56 seconds into double overtime to give the Zephyrs their second state championship in four years.
No. 4 Wildcats open with No. 5 Minnehaha Academy; Warriors get 3 seed, Jaguars 5 seed
Minnesota State Hockey Tournament coverage for Saturday is brought to you by TheRinkLive.com.
Warriors’ defense the difference in 54-31 victory in section championship
Jaguars roll past the Barnum Bombers 76-50 in the Section 5A final to earn their third Class A tournament berth in the past four years
Strong first half carries NLS to 3AA title over Luverne, 44-32
Warriors advance while Class A powerhouse Mahtomedi falls. Hornets will face Skippers in AA championship.
NLS, Montevideo and Redwood Valley all weren't supposed to be playing for sub-section championships Saturday, but they are.
Minnesota State Hockey Tournament coverage Thursday brought to you by TheRinkLive.com.
Cretin-Derham Hall, Edina, Minnetonka and Andover advance
Minnesota started strong with a 1-0 win over FC Dallas on Feb 25 and then had a bye in Week 2.
Coming back are all-Big Ten honorable mention big man Dawson Garcia and four freshmen who gained a wide breadth of experience: Pharrel Payne, Josh Ola-Joseph, Jaden Henley and Braeden Carrington.
Fargo’s Tom Hoge broke the course record with 10-under 62, shooting 31 on each side and going through the third round without a bogey.
Twin Cities businessman visits legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant two days before death, takes final photo
On Saturday morning, Grant died at his home in Bloomington at the age of 95.
If Kirilloff is not ready for Opening Day, the Twins have a number of options that they could turn to at first base, including Joey Gallo, Donovan Solano and Kyle Farmer.
Grant, who was born in Superior, Wis., in 1927, coached the Vikings from 1967-1983, then one last season in 1985, retired with a career record of 158-96-5.
The Twins kick off the regular season on March 30 in Kansas City
On their attempted trip from Minnesota to Moscow, they ran Moto-Ski snowmobiles, a now-defunct brand manufactured in Quebec that ceased production in 1985.
A decadelong trend toward snowy winters is holding white-tailed deer numbers down.
Granite City picks up 3 power-play goals in the 3rd period to win Game 1 of the best-of-3 NA3HL Fraser Cup series
