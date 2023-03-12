PHOTOS: Dawson-Boyd vs. Central Minnesota Christian 3A-North boys basketball championship

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Granite City picks up 3 power-play goals in the 3rd period to win Game 1 of the best-of-3 NA3HL Fraser Cup series

On their attempted trip from Minnesota to Moscow, they ran Moto-Ski snowmobiles, a now-defunct brand manufactured in Quebec that ceased production in 1985.

Grant, who was born in Superior, Wis., in 1927, coached the Vikings from 1967-1983, then one last season in 1985, retired with a career record of 158-96-5.

If Kirilloff is not ready for Opening Day, the Twins have a number of options that they could turn to at first base, including Joey Gallo, Donovan Solano and Kyle Farmer.

On Saturday morning, Grant died at his home in Bloomington at the age of 95.

Fargo’s Tom Hoge broke the course record with 10-under 62, shooting 31 on each side and going through the third round without a bogey.

Coming back are all-Big Ten honorable mention big man Dawson Garcia and four freshmen who gained a wide breadth of experience: Pharrel Payne, Josh Ola-Joseph, Jaden Henley and Braeden Carrington.

Minnesota started strong with a 1-0 win over FC Dallas on Feb 25 and then had a bye in Week 2.

NLS, Montevideo and Redwood Valley all weren't supposed to be playing for sub-section championships Saturday, but they are.

Jaguars roll past the Barnum Bombers 76-50 in the Section 5A final to earn their third Class A tournament berth in the past four years

Mahtomedi's Jonny Grove scored on a rebound 4 minutes, 56 seconds into double overtime to give the Zephyrs their second state championship in four years.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.

The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.

