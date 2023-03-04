99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 3, 2023

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

NLS sophomore Isaiah Nelson, right, tries to set up a pin on St. Francis' Kyler Sherk during their 113AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
March 03, 2023 09:45 PM
Benson senior Thomas Dineen goes for the pin on Royalton/Upsala's Kaden Holm during their 195A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Minnewaska eighth-grader Miles Wildman hangs onto LCWM's Ryder Antony during their 106A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar freshman Cavin Carlson, top, goes for the fall on Apple Valley's Keiichi Kong during their 120AAA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Wrestling 030223.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 3, 2023
Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.
March 03, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, top, tries to roll over Rochester Mayo's Kellen Burger during their 132AAA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Paynesville senior Spencer Eisenbraun, left, hangs onto N-K/Greenway's Mason Marx during their 285A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
United junior Brady Rhode, left, gains control of Grand Rapids' Clayton Danielson during their 285AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Conlan Carlson, right, looks for a shot against Forest Lake's Dayton Dale during their 138AAA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 3, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.
March 04, 2023 04:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

D-C/Litchfield senior Victor Franco, right, squares off with South St. Paul's Shane Schwab during their 120AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Minnewaska sophomore Chase Smith, back, hangs onto St. Clair's Simon Kruse during their 120A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
More Wrestling
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
Ridgewater’s Cole Holien and Wil Yasseri each earned All-American honors
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling notebook: KMS Fighting Saint winds up 6th at state girls tournament
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul
March 04, 2023 11:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Benson Brave state champ keeps his word
Thomas Dineen made himself a promise as a freshman to never lose again and he stuck to it by winning his 3rd straight state title. BBE's Hanson also wins a state title and BOLD's Kiecker finishes 2nd.
March 04, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
girls wrestling.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 4, 2023
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
March 04, 2023 10:44 AM
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Three Ridgewater Warriors are still alive at the national tournament
Cole Holien, Wil Yasseri and Austin Schlangen are in the wrestlebacks at the NJCAA Division III meet in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
March 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Paynesville sophomore Peyton Hemmesch, right, goes to celebrate with head coach Jeremy Reiter after winning a state quarterfinal match in overtime at 182A at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
Wrestling: Paynesville sophomore enjoys a nice OT comeback
Peyton Hemmesch moves into the semifinals with a 6-4 overtime victory
March 03, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD junior Austin Kiecker, top, gets tied up with Caledonia/Houston's Isaac Blocker during their 152A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
Wrestling: BOLD Warriors wrestler back in the semifinals
After dealing with a concussion at the end of the season, unranked but top-seeded Austin Kiecker advances in Class A at 152 pounds
March 03, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, holds onto the leg of Hastings' Jack Bainbridge during their 132-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 2, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 04:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar State Wrestling 030223 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Willmar Cardinals come home with some hardware
Willmar wins the Class AAA consolation championship at state, beating Apple Valley
March 02, 2023 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
United State Wrestling 030223 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Big win for Team United from its big guy
Heavyweight Brady Rhode's 4-2 decision gives Montevideo/Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd the consolation title. United beats Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 35-32 for fifth place in Class AA
March 02, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE state wrestling 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: BBE Jaguars finish 4th at state
The Jaguars are happy to earn their best finish in school history at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul
March 02, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE State Wrestling 030223 001.jpg
Prep
Willmar, BBE and D-B/LQPV/Montevideo compete in state wrestling team tournament
Update: In Thursday's night matches: Class AAA Consolation: Willmar 43, Apple Valley 21 Class AA Consolation: Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo 35, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 32 Class A Third Place: Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 30
March 02, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Sophomore Steven Cruze, middle and the Willmar bench react after Eli Heinen won by fall at 138 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals Class AAA state wrestling - team competition
March 02, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Eli Heinen, top, looks to the coaches while going for a fall on Hastings' Mark Svoboda during their 138-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 2, 2023
Minnesota prep wrestlers - boys and girls - gather in St. Paul this week for the state wrestling tournament. Willmar, BBE and United are competing in boys team tournament Thursday.
March 01, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Benson junior Thomas Dineen reacts after winning his 195-pound semifinal match against JCC's William Freking during the Class A state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Hitting the mat at state wrestling
In this week's edition of the West Central Tribune, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne take a deep dive into the state individual wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday in St. Paul. Plus, New London-Spicer and Montevideo are meeting again in the Section 3AA-North girls basketball championship.
March 01, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

ACGC junior Jevon Williams, top, looks to make a move on Kimball's Logan Kuseske during their 160A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar senior Zander Miska, right, goes head-to-head with St. Michael-Albertville's Tyson Hentges during their 195AAA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar senior Braeden Erickson, top, goes for the near fall on Shakopee's Jack Ferguson during their 170AAA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, holds onto the leg of Hastings' Jack Bainbridge during their 132-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 2, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 04:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

BOLD junior Austin Kiecker, top, gets tied up with Caledonia/Houston's Isaac Blocker during their 152A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
KMS freshman Trey Gunderson goes for the fall on Pelican Rapids' Jed Carlson during their 120A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Paynesville sophomore Peyton Hemmesch, right, goes to celebrate with head coach Jeremy Reiter after winning a state quarterfinal match in overtime at 182A at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Conlan Carlson, right, looks for a shot against Forest Lake's Dayton Dale during their 138AAA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BOLD junior Austin Kiecker, right, squares off with Caledonia/Houston's Isaac Blocker during their 152A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
D-C/Litchfield senior Tate Link, left, hangs onto Aitkin's Jacob Williams during their 182AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BBE senior Wyatt Engen gets his hand raised after winning his 138A match against Medford's Evan Schweisthal at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
United senior Zander Clausen, right, looks for an opening against Mound-Westonka's Cooper Rowe during their 138AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Paynesville sophomore Peyton Hemmesch, top, goes for the takedown on BH/V/PP's Justin Koehn during their 182A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

