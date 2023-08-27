Photos: Elrosa vs. Minneota, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies. You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Superior Hiking Trail Association is making a plan to keep Minnesota’s most famous footpath open and sustainable.

He finished 17 of 28 for 178 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception

McGuire goes above and beyond to be there for injured athletes

Stewart, who threw a 15-pitch bullpen on Friday, said he is targeting Sept. 10 or around then as a potential return. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen early next week.

Litchfield's 2023 volleyball season approaches with fresh faces as key seniors graduate. Coach Swenson eyes young talent, led by returning starters Falling and Ehlers. Versatile players allow for unique lineups, promising an exciting and dynamic season ahead.

New London-Spicer's volleyball team readies for 2023 with returning stars like Carlson, Gerhardson, and Truscinski. Despite some key losses, Coach Tina Peterson is optimistic about their potential for success and sees promise in emerging talents like Barney and other JV standouts.

Willmar volleyball, after a triumphant 2022 with its fourth straight conference title, faces renewal. With star Sydney Schnichels graduated, a young team with potential emerges. Freshman setter DeBoer and junior hitter Volk lead, joined by emerging talents. The Cardinals brace for a challenging start, meeting reigning state champ Marshall. The Central Lakes Conference poses competition, with a history of dominance.

RCW Jaguars, coming off their best season since 2007, return 5 starters for this season.

The Yellow Medicine East Sting are focusing on team building and chemistry in 2023 after going 7-17 last season.

Willmar takes 4th at its season-opening invitational won by Melrose. Meanwhile, the New London-Spicer volleyball team wound up fourth at the Albany Invitational and Paynesville went 3-1 at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted tournament.

Read all the West Central Tribune's 2023 previews for the volleyball season for Willmar, NLS, ACGC, BBE, Benson, CMCS, CCS, DB, KMS, LQPV, Litchdfield, MACCRAY, Montevideo, Paynesville, RCW and YME.

Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.

Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.

Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.

Spending time along the slow-moving waters of the Middle Fork Crow River provides a look into the various life reliant on the riparian habitat.

Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries

Photos: Elrosa vs. Minneota, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 Ashton Dingmann goes 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run and a walk to help the Saints advance in the Class C state amateur baseball tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Minneota Mudhens

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.