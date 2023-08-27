6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Photos: Elrosa vs. Minneota, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Ashton Dingmann goes 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run and a walk to help the Saints advance in the Class C state amateur baseball tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Minneota Mudhens

Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.001.jpg
Elrosa's Ashton Dingmann makes a catch near the first base line against Minneota during a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 8:56 PM
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.006.jpg
Elrosa shortstop Jackson Peter charges a ground ball to make a throw to first base against Minneota in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.007.jpg
Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen makes contact with the ball against Minneota in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.004.jpg
Minneota's Austin Devlaeminck tags out Elrosa's Kevin Kuefler at home plate in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota.
River Life 080123 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Photos: Life along the mellow Middle Fork River in Kandiyohi County
Spending time along the slow-moving waters of the Middle Fork Crow River provides a look into the various life reliant on the riparian habitat.
Aug 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.001.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Friday, July 14, 2023
Kenny Roberts, Jordan Smith have ceremonial first pitches before Willmar defeated the Minot Hot Tots, 15-3
Jul 14
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Thursday, July 13, 2023
Willmar earns a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Minot
Jul 13
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 001.jpg
Sports
Photos: Toys for Tots holds its 10th annual Disc Golf Tourney
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC Canoe class 063023 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Photos: Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center holds summertime paddle event at sunset
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
Jul 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo's Jacob Knapper, 66, leads the field at the start of Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Modifieds Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
Photos: KRA Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2023
Jun 29
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Litchfield, 062123.001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar VFW Post 1639 vs. Litchfield VFW Post 2818, Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Jun 21
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Stingers vs. Mankato MoonDogs, Sunday, June 18, 2023
Willmar earns a 5-3 victory to split two-game series with Mankato
Jun 18
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE senior Casey Lenarz is waved home by Jaguars head coach Ben Klaphake during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Sports
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball semifinals BBE vs. Fosston, Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Jun 14
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA State Golf at Ridges at Sand Creek
New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet
Jun 14
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Morning Bird Hike 060923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Class A State Golf 061423 006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE senior Casey Lenarz, 13, fist-bumps teammates while heading into the dugout during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A baseball quarterfinals BBE vs. South Ridge, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Jun 13
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl smirks after talking to pitcher Bryce Sneller prior to the start of a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball quarterfinals YME vs New Ulm Cathedral, Tuesday June 13, 2023
Jun 13
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Lauren Eilers reaches the finish line of the girls 4x400-meter relay at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field championships, Saturday, June 10, 2023
Jun 11
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Area athletes compete at the Class A state track and field championships
Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet
Jun 10
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS sophomore Emma Madison crosses the finish line in the girls 4x100 relay during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Sports
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field prelims Friday, June 9, 2023
Jun 9
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is congratulated by the Sting's coaches after getting the game-winning hit during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. RTR Knights Section 3A baseball championship June 8, 2023
Jun 8
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Benson/KMS Braves vs. Foley, Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
Jun 6
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Jun 5
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Jun 3
 · 
By  Macy Moore
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
May 30
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
May 29
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats' 'Last Chance Meet,' Thursday, May 25, 2023
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
May 25
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Section 5A Golf 052423 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
May 24
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 3A-North tournament play at Murdock, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
May 24
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS sophomore Mallory Johnson and the rest of the Wildcats cheer from the bench during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Paynesville Bulldogs softball Thursday, May 18, 2023
May 19
 · 
By  Joe Brown
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.011.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV vs. RCW/BOLD, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
May 16
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.011.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Paynesville Bulldogs, Monday, May 15, 2023
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
May 15
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.009.jpg
Elrosa's Derek Wiener sprints toward third base against Minneota in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.002.jpg
Cold Spring Rockies' Cole Fuchs throws a pitch for the Elrosa Saints as they faced the Minneota Mudhens in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
Read all the West Central Tribune's 2023 previews for the volleyball season for Willmar, NLS, ACGC, BBE, Benson, CMCS, CCS, DB, KMS, LQPV, Litchdfield, MACCRAY, Montevideo, Paynesville, RCW and YME.
12h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: NLS tops Thunder Hawks, 6-1
Wildcats sweep doubles and win at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles over Montevideo
16h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar senior Aubrey Schueler, left, shakes hands with St. Cloud Tech's Kierstyn Nelson after Schueler won the 50-yard freestyle at the Willmar Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Prep roundup: Cards get started in the pool
Willmar takes 4th at its season-opening invitational won by Melrose. Meanwhile, the New London-Spicer volleyball team wound up fourth at the Albany Invitational and Paynesville went 3-1 at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted tournament.
16h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
083022.S.WCT.YME.RILLO.NICOLE.HIT.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: New season, new outlook for YME Sting
The Yellow Medicine East Sting are focusing on team building and chemistry in 2023 after going 7-17 last season.
16h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
101122.S.WCT.RCW.VOLLEYBALLROXBERGHIT.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: RCW plans to continue to shine during 2023 season
RCW Jaguars, coming off their best season since 2007, return 5 starters for this season.
16h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar eighth-grader Ellery DeBoer, 7, and a pair of Worthington players go after a free ball during a Section 2AAA quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Tall task for Willmar Cardinals
Willmar volleyball, after a triumphant 2022 with its fourth straight conference title, faces renewal. With star Sydney Schnichels graduated, a young team with potential emerges. Freshman setter DeBoer and junior hitter Volk lead, joined by emerging talents. The Cardinals brace for a challenging start, meeting reigning state champ Marshall. The Central Lakes Conference poses competition, with a history of dominance.
16h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield v NLS VB 004.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: Loads of experience raises expectations at NLS Wildcats
New London-Spicer's volleyball team readies for 2023 with returning stars like Carlson, Gerhardson, and Truscinski. Despite some key losses, Coach Tina Peterson is optimistic about their potential for success and sees promise in emerging talents like Barney and other JV standouts.
16h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska vs. Paynesville 110322.017.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: Minnewaska Lakers return a lot of firepower in 2023
Minnewaska volleyball team has everyone back in 2023 from a 13-15 team in 2022.
16h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville sophomore Kaydence Roeske keeps the ball alive during the Section 3AA championship match against Pipestone on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Paynesville Bulldogs aim for most postseason success in 2023
Paynesville, which lost in section final, returns All-CMC players Emma Flanders and Rayna Spanier
17h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield junior Morgan Falling, 5, pushes the ball over the net during a Section 3AA-North semifinal match against Paynesville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Paynesville.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Litchfield Dragons will rely on many new players in 2023
Litchfield's 2023 volleyball season approaches with fresh faces as key seniors graduate. Coach Swenson eyes young talent, led by returning starters Falling and Ehlers. Versatile players allow for unique lineups, promising an exciting and dynamic season ahead.
17h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.008.jpg
Ashton Dingmann (left) celebrates a run scored for Elrosa with teammate Derek Wiener (right) against Minneota in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.010.jpg
Elrosa's Andrew Weller steps into the batter's box against Minneota in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Minnesota-Lynx.gif
Pro
New York Liberty run around and shoot over Minnesota Lynx in 111-76 win
Breanna Stewart scores 38 for New York
15m ago
 · 
By  Mike Cook / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Twins pitcher Brock Stewart delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning May 27, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Pro
Injured Twins reliever Brock Stewart hopes for return around Sept. 10
Stewart, who threw a 15-pitch bullpen on Friday, said he is targeting Sept. 10 or around then as a potential return. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen early next week.
21m ago
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Twins’ bullpen blowout leads to 6-2 loss against Rangers
Both teams help a close game until a ninth-inning blow-up.
24m ago
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-QA-UNITED-OWNER-BILL-MCGUIRE-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Loons owner Bill McGuire, a former doctor, takes sympathetic and supportive approach to player injuries
McGuire goes above and beyond to be there for injured athletes
3h ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes against Nebraska on Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
College
Lights, camera, Athan: The time is now for Gophers starting quarterback
Athan Kaliakmanis has a precocious past as the 20-year-old takes over U offense this fall
3h ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NFL: Preseason-Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Pro
Vikings rookie safety Jay Ward got his shot on Saturday. He didn’t miss
He recorded a strip sack on Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune to get the Vikings rolling
3h ago
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NFL: Preseason-Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Pro
Jaren Hall gets full game under his belt, Vikings fall 18-17 to Cardinals in preseason finale
He finished 17 of 28 for 178 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception
4h ago
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
Volleyball: Ridgewater goes 1-1 at tourney
Warriors fall to Northland 3-2, beat Iowa Lakes 3-1
16h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Superior Hiking Trail
Northland Outdoors
What's the future of the Superior Hiking Trail?
The Superior Hiking Trail Association is making a plan to keep Minnesota’s most famous footpath open and sustainable.
16h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
MACCRAY v BBE 005.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: BBE Jaguars hopes to re-load
Jaguars, despite some losses, aim for a repeat berth in the state volleyball tournament.
17h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.011.jpg
Elrosa's Will VanBeck runs to first base against Minneota in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.005.jpg
Elrosa third baseman Peyton Winter makes a throw to first base against Minneota in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.003.jpg
Elrosa's Blaine Fischer lays down a bunt against Minneota in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
Superior Hiking Trail
Northland Outdoors
What's the future of the Superior Hiking Trail?
16h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
KMS sophomore Madelyn Luft, 8, hits the ball against BBE blockers Ava Mueller, 14, and Brooklyn Fischer during a Section 6A-South match on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Brooten.
Prep
Volleyball preview: KMS Fighting Saints will have a new look
17h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Junior Ayiana Hastad, 5, and the rest of the Dawson-Boyd volleyball team react after scoring a point during the first set of a Camden Conference match against LQPV on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Dawson-Boyd Community Center.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks hopes more experience means more wins
17h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS junior Janessa Erickson reacts after scoring a kill that locked up the first set for the Bluejays during a Camden Conference match against KMS on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Kerkhoven.
Prep
Volleyball preview: CMCS Bluejays are hungry for success
18h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne