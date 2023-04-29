PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs Benson Braves softball Friday, April 28, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Baseball report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats beat Royals 11-6, then falls to W-M 9-2 in the nightcap

Prep softball report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. MACCRAY knocks off Yellow Medicine East 11-4 despite being out-hit 11-4 in a Camden game

Baseball report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eagles score 5 times in the 5th inning to beat Dragons at Eden Valley

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

