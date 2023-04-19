PHOTOS: KMS vs. YME, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Darby Bjorgan, an LQPV alum, takes over a young Eagles squad while replacing Bart Hill, his former coach
YME's one point came from its No. 1 doubles team of Gage Corner and Ryan Brouwer
Blackjacks open with a 21-6 loss to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley
Lakers claim first win after an 8-run second inning in St. Peter
Sting will be led by eight seniors and five juniors after going 11-9 last season
Willmar enters the season with no returning starters after 14 players graduated last spring
Renville County West had no player hit .300 last year, but hopes are high
Paynesville, fresh off a 21-2 record and section runner-up year, must develop a young pitching staff
New London-Spicer returns seven starters from a 10-11 squad
Montevideo won the state Junior Legion Division II state title last August
Left back Kemar Lawrence is away from team dealing with a personal matter.
How will the Wild respond to the marathon that spanned 92 minutes, 20 seconds, and went down as the longest game in franchise history?
Hamlin's remarkable return comes just four months after he went into cardiac arrest on the field in the Bills' Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati.
After knocking Stars winger Joe Pavelski out of the game, Dumba got booed every time he touched the puck.
Along with millions of dollars for habitat and outdoor facilities, the bill would ban a wolf hunt and raise fishing license fees.
Park Service proposes banning ATVs on part of Rainy Lake and all of Namakan and Sand Point lakes.
The increased bag limit results from a 2019 year-class that is “super abundant,” said Edie Evarts, area fisheries supervisor for the DNR in Bemidji.
Safety’s rookie season was cut short by a broken leg suffered Oct. 2 in a victory over New Orleans in London
Correa's reading focuses primarily on self-growth and leadership works to better himself as a father, as a husband, as a person and as a ballplayer.
Young clubs show improvement, net victories over Arsenal and Pumas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.