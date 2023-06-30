PHOTOS: KRA Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2023
Willmar earns a 5-3 victory to split two-game series with Mankato
New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Think of it as the Wild making a concerted effort to find the No. 1 center they have lacked for so long
Braun is in Handan, China, where she is playing a big role for USA Basketball’s U21 3×3 team.
A likely candidate to occupy one of the open roster spots is Nickeil Alexander-Walker
For the first time since April 10, Minnesota is not the AL Central leader
Temperatures will warm into the 80 sand 90s this weekend with warm temperatures expected for Monday as well.
Amateur baseball report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Lakers score 8 unanswered runs for 8-2 North Star League win
Baseball report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats put up 5 runs in the 5th inning on secure 8-0 road win
Benjamin Rosengard's 2-run bomb seals 7-6 victory for Bismarck
The selection of Bedard had long been expected as he's drawn comparisons to the game's top players
