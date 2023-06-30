Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

PHOTOS: KRA Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2023

Montevideo's Jacob Knapper, 66, leads the field at the start of Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Modifieds Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Montevideo's Jacob Knapper, 66, leads the field at the start of Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Modifieds Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 8:48 PM
Kandiyohi's Justin VanEps rounds the corner during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Kandiyohi's Justin VanEps rounds the corner during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Montevideo's Ty Schuler, 16S, pulls ahead of Spicer's Chris Isdal during Heat 1 of the Pure Stock Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Montevideo's Ty Schuler, 16S, pulls ahead of Spicer's Chris Isdal during Heat 1 of the Pure Stock Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Belgrade's Doug Olmscheid goes into a straightaway during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Street Stock Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Belgrade's Doug Olmscheid goes into a straightaway during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Street Stock Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Belgrade's Kole Kampsen passes by the grandstand during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Hornet Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Belgrade's Kole Kampsen passes by the grandstand during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Hornet Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar's Johnny Lindgren picks up speed around the corner during Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Willmar's Johnny Lindgren picks up speed around the corner during Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Eyota's Kolton Brauer crosses the finish line to win Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Street Stock Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Eyota's Kolton Brauer crosses the finish line to win Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Street Stock Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Pennock's Dean Larson drives through a straightaway during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Mod Four Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Pennock's Dean Larson drives through a straightaway during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Mod Four Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Grove City's Zach Schultz, 511, rounds the corner ahead of Atwater's Brayden Hedtke, back, and Becker's Dexton Koch, 78K, during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Super Stock Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Grove City's Zach Schultz, 511, rounds the corner ahead of Atwater's Brayden Hedtke, back, and Becker's Dexton Koch, 78K, during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Super Stock Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi's Seth Brede goes through Turn 1 During Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Modified Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Kandiyohi's Seth Brede goes through Turn 1 During Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Modified Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
