Sports

PHOTOS: Litchfield Blues vs. Dassel-Cokato, Sunday, May 14, 2023

The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0

Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.010.jpg
Litchfield third baseman Eric Hulterstrum throws the ball to first base against Dassel-Cokato on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 5:29 PM
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.008.jpg
Litchfield starting pitcher Joey Hyde throws the ball to first base against Dassel-Cokato on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.011.jpg
Litchfield first baseman Brady Smith hits the ball against Dassel-Cokato on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.006.jpg
Litchfield manager John Anderson talks to his Blues before taking on Dassel-Cokato on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.007.jpg
Litchfield shortstop Andrew Loch tosses the ball to second base against Dassel-Cokato on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.012.jpg
Litchfield right fielder Jordan Lecher makes contact at the plate against Dassel-Cokato on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.004.jpg
Litchfield designated hitter Jake Jones smiles after reaching first base against Dassel-Cokato on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.009.jpg
Litchfield third baseman Eric Hulterstrum makes contact at the plate against Dassel-Cokato on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.005.jpg
Litchfield starting pitcher Joey Hyde fires a pitch toward home plate against Dassel-Cokato on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.002.jpg
Litchfield catcher Carson Deal makes a tag at home plate on Dassel-Cokato's Noah Halonen on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.003.jpg
Dassel-Cokato's Graham Jacobson cannot reach second base before Litchfield shortstop Andrew Loch completes a double play on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.001.jpg
Litchfield second baseman Ryan Quast throws the ball to first base against Dassel-Cokato on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Optimist Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
