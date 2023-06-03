PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season

NEW LONDON — The high-flying water skiers of the Little Crow Ski Team are back to their normal summer antics, officially kicking off the summer season with a free performance at Neer Park in New London during the last glimpses of daylight Friday, June 2, 2023.

This year's theme centers around Little Crow National Park, featuring mountain climbing, wild animals and plenty of fun and games for the crowd to enjoy. The team will continue to perform Friday evenings throughout June, July and August in the early evening hours. For updated ticket information and a full schedule and start times, visit the team's website at littlecrow.com .

Skiers climb a trio of pyramids while performing during the Little Crow Water Ski Team's opening show of the 2023 summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, June 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Skiers glide across the water while performing during the Little Crow Water Ski Team's opening show of the 2023 summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, June 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Ashton Hedman keeps the crowd entertained during the Little Crow Water Ski Team's opening show of the 2023 summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, June 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Skiers play a friendly game of tug-of-war during the Little Crow Water Ski Team's opening show of the 2023 summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, June 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Skiers carry their skis back to the dock after performing at the Little Crow Water Ski Team's opening show of the 2023 summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, June 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A skier makes a splash after landing a jump during the Little Crow Water Ski Team's opening show of the 2023 summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, June 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Skiers smile at the crowd as they make a pass by the grandstands during the Little Crow Water Ski Team's opening show of the 2023 summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, June 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Skiers perform during the Little Crow Water Ski Team's opening show of the 2023 summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, June 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune