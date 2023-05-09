99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Litchfield Dragons softball Monday, May 8, 2023

Litchfield senior Kaitlyn Palmer, 15, takes a swing at a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 7:00 PM
NLS freshman Addilyn Nelson begins her wind-up during a Wright County Conference game against Litchfield on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Litchfield senior Olivia Holmgren slides into home plate for a run during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
NLS sophomore Dalayne Hatlestad holds onto the ball and keeps a runner on base during a Wright County Conference game against Litchfield on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Litchfield senior Grace Braaten looks to throw the ball in after coming up with a catch in right field during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
NLS sophomore Maren Munsch throws the ball to first base for an out during a Wright County Conference game against Litchfield on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
