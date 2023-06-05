PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
SPICER — Spicer was the place to be for BMX enthusiasts from all corners of the state over the weekend, as Green Lake BMX played host to the very first MN BMX State Qualifier of the summer season Saturday.
Riders ranging under 8 to some well over 21 years of age and the pro am riders didn't let a warm day at the race track deter them from putting everything they had into nailing solid race times to finish on top of the podium.
The next race in the series will take place on Saturday, June 10, at Mankato Area BMX in Mankato.
