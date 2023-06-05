99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer

Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
A rider races at top speed through the course during the first MN BMX State Qualifier of the year at Green Lake BMX in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:37 PM

SPICER — Spicer was the place to be for BMX enthusiasts from all corners of the state over the weekend, as Green Lake BMX played host to the very first MN BMX State Qualifier of the summer season Saturday.

Riders ranging under 8 to some well over 21 years of age and the pro am riders didn't let a warm day at the race track deter them from putting everything they had into nailing solid race times to finish on top of the podium.

The next race in the series will take place on Saturday, June 10, at Mankato Area BMX in Mankato.

BMX State Qualifier 060323 002.jpg
Riders warm up for a day of racing during the first MN BMX State Qualifier of the year at Green Lake BMX in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BMX State Qualifier 060323 003.jpg
Riders wait in line for a chance to do a run through on the track during the first MN BMX State Qualifier of the year at Green Lake BMX in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BMX State Qualifier 060323 004.jpg
A rider races through the course during the first MN BMX State Qualifier of the year at Green Lake BMX in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BMX State Qualifier 060323 005.jpg
Rides burst out of the starting gate at high speeds during the first MN BMX State Qualifier of the year at Green Lake BMX in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BMX State Qualifier 060323 006.jpg
Father Blake Piipke and son Emmette Piipke watch racers compete during the first MN BMX State Qualifier of the year at Green Lake BMX in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BMX State Qualifier 060323 007.jpg
Racers wait for the gate to drop while competing at the first MN BMX State Qualifier of the year at Green Lake BMX in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BMX State Qualifier 060323 008.jpg
Riders and their families mingle around the track in between races during the first MN BMX State Qualifier of the year at Green Lake BMX in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BMX State Qualifier 060323 009.jpg
A rider races down the track during the first MN BMX State Qualifier of the year at Green Lake BMX in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
