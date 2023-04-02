99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

PHOTOS: Tim Orth Memorial Foundation's "Jam the Gym", Saturday, April 1, 2023

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

TOMF 040123.0014.jpg
A senior member of the Fargo-Moorhead Acro Team sheds tears of joy at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:07 PM
TOMF 040123.001.jpg
A Just for Kix dance team member puts on a smile at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.003.jpg
Acrodunker Greg Mueller speaks at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.004.jpg
A dancer does the splits at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.008.jpg
Swaggy T, a member of the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers team, throws down a dunk at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.005.jpg
Evan Struck, a Street Painter, completes his painting of Goldy at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota.
TOMF 040123.0019.jpg
Shifty, a member of the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers team, and another dunker, combine for slam dunks at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.006.jpg
Shane Suess lifts his dance trophy into the air at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.002.jpg
A Just for Kix dance team member raises her arms and smiles at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.0010.jpg
Shifty, a member of the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers team, attempts a dunk at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.0016.jpg
Evan Struck, a Street Painter, flicks paint on his canvas at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.0015.jpg
Jazz Bear, the mascot of the Utah Jazz, posts up on top the backboard and throws down an alley-oop at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.0012.jpg
Members of the Fargo-Moorhead Acro Team soar through the air at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.0011.jpg
A dunk team member throws down a slam dunk at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.007.jpg
Lucky, the mascot of the Boston Celtics, throws down a slam dunk at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.0017.jpg
Evan Struck, a Street Painter, puts his signature finish on his bald eagle painting at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.0018.jpg
Swaggy T, a member of the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers, and Lucky, the mascot of the Boston Celtics, combine for two slam dunks at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.0013.jpg
A member of the Fargo-Moorhead Acro Team soars above a pyramid made up of more Acro Team members at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
TOMF 040123.009.jpg
A dunk team member slams the ball into the basket at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
