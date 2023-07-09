Photos: Toys for Tots holds its 10th annual Disc Golf Tourney

WILLMAR — It was a picture-perfect day in the name of fundraising for children in need over at Robbins Island Regional Park Saturday, as 96 disc golf enthusiasts enjoyed pleasant July weather as they played two rounds of disc golf to help raise money for Toys for Tots.

Each year, Toys for Tots receives both gift donations and uses money raised to purchase toys for children in need to give them a happier Christmas morning.

According to Toys for Tots coordinator Steve Gralish, the money will help purchase countless toys.

Willmar resident Ethan Rekedal makes a putt while competing in the 10th Annual Toys for Tots Disc Golf Tourney at Robbins Island Regional Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"Today has been an awesome day," Gralish said. "It gets better every year."

When Gralish came up with the idea for the tournament 10 years ago, it originally had 12 players in total come out. The next year, it doubled and continued to blossom into an event consisting of more than 100 people in total when considering the volunteers involved.

"People love (disc golf) and giving," Gralish said of the competitors. "People know it is for a good cause and they also have a lot of fun. Last year was our biggest event and I am hopeful this year will top it."

He also noted how this year featured 13 female competitiors come out for the tournament, which he was tickled to see.

Gralish said the Willmar Parks and Recreation Department did a wonderful job preparing the course and making sure attendees had a pleasant disc golf experience at Robbins Island.

