Photos: Toys for Tots holds its 10th annual Disc Golf Tourney

The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.

Disc Golf Tournament 070823 001.jpg
Ely Johnson of Kerkhoven launches a disc into the air while competing in the 10th Annual Toys for Tots Disc Golf Tourney at Robbins Island Regional Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 6:03 PM

WILLMAR — It was a picture-perfect day in the name of fundraising for children in need over at Robbins Island Regional Park Saturday, as 96 disc golf enthusiasts enjoyed pleasant July weather as they played two rounds of disc golf to help raise money for Toys for Tots.

Each year, Toys for Tots receives both gift donations and uses money raised to purchase toys for children in need to give them a happier Christmas morning.

According to Toys for Tots coordinator Steve Gralish, the money will help purchase countless toys.

Disc Golf Tournament 070823 002.jpg
Willmar resident Ethan Rekedal makes a putt while competing in the 10th Annual Toys for Tots Disc Golf Tourney at Robbins Island Regional Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"Today has been an awesome day," Gralish said. "It gets better every year."

When Gralish came up with the idea for the tournament 10 years ago, it originally had 12 players in total come out. The next year, it doubled and continued to blossom into an event consisting of more than 100 people in total when considering the volunteers involved.

"People love (disc golf) and giving," Gralish said of the competitors. "People know it is for a good cause and they also have a lot of fun. Last year was our biggest event and I am hopeful this year will top it."

He also noted how this year featured 13 female competitiors come out for the tournament, which he was tickled to see.

Gralish said the Willmar Parks and Recreation Department did a wonderful job preparing the course and making sure attendees had a pleasant disc golf experience at Robbins Island.

Disc Golf Tournament 070823 003.jpg
Emily Mueller of Bloomington makes a putt on a basket while competing in the 10th Annual Toys for Tots Disc Golf Tourney at Robbins Island Regional Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 004.jpg
Will Kneprath launches a disc from hole 18 during the 10th Annual Toys for Tots Disc Golf Tourney at Robbins Island Regional Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 005.jpg
Adam Westby prepares to throw a driver disc while competing in the 10th Annual Toys for Tots Disc Golf Tourney at Robbins Island Regional Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 006.jpg
Alicia Krohnfeldt of Alexandria makes a long-distance putt during the 10th Annual Toys for Tots Disc Golf Tourney at Robbins Island Regional Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 007.jpg
Vincent Dam of Minneapolis throws a disc toward the cage while taking part in the 10th Annual Toys for Tots Disc Golf Tourney at Robbins Island Regional Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 008.jpg
Cade Swanke launches a disc across the park while competing in the 10th Annual Toys for Tots Disc Golf Tourney at Robbins Island Regional Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
